MyUS.com Launches Fundraising Campaign Aimed at Providing Funds for Australian Bush Fire Relief Efforts

MyUS.com will match every dollar that is donated up to $10,000 (USD) through Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11:59 pm ET.

Sarasota, FL, January 29, 2020 --(



"As an organization with a longstanding relationship with Australia and its residents, our thoughts are with the individuals and wildlife impacted by these catastrophic bush fires," said Ashley Smith, Director of Marketing at MyUS.com.



To date, the Australian bush fires have killed at least 27 people and burned over 18 million acres of Australian land. Additionally, more than 2,000 homes and an estimated 1 billion animals have perished at the hand of the flames.



Funds generated by MyUS.com's campaign will be split evenly between the New South Wales Rural Fire Service and the Australian Wildlife Rescue Organization (WIRES).



To donate to MyUS.com's campaign, please visit: https://www.myus.com/donation-australia-relief/



To learn more about the New South Wales Rural Fire Service please visit: https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/



To learn more about the Australian Wildlife Rescue Organization (WIRES) please visit: https://www.wires.org.au/



For more information about MyUS.com's philanthropic efforts visit: https://www.myus.com/about/social-responsibility/.



Ashley Smith

312-517-9040



www.myus.com/



