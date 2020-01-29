Press Releases Powerstone Property Management Press Release

Receive press releases from Powerstone Property Management: By Email RSS Feeds: Powerstone Announces New Learning Academy and Adds Director of Talent Acquisition & Growth

Katie Bellows leads effort to attract new talent and chart growth path for Powerstone workforce. Academy represents milestone for company known for its exceptional people.

Irvine, CA, January 29, 2020 --(



To manage the Academy, Katie Bellows has joined the Powerstone family as Director of Talent Acquisition & Growth. Her experience includes training and recruiting at Enterprise Rent-A-Car where she managed leadership summits, special events and training, including the entire recruiting process. More recently Katie worked on sourcing qualified physicians for Hoag Medical Group. She has her Bachelor degree from Sonoma State University where she was President of Gamma Phi Beta. CEO Decker is excited about this new role. “Research has proven that employee retention is critical for long term growth. Above pay, people want to develop and be recognized and we’re sure that Katie’s enthusiasm and experience is the perfect fit.” Katie stated,: “I’m overjoyed with my new position and look forward to working with the entire team in what I feel is an exciting, and somewhat undiscovered, industry, with enormous opportunity for creating fulfilling careers.”



About Powerstone

Known for its exceptional service, Powerstone is a recognized leader and one of the largest property management firms based in California. Since 1993, Powerstone has served the common interest development industry with integrity, professionalism and expertise, including three on-staff CPA’s and an in-house General Counsel and Learning Academy. From professional business planning, governance, and community management, to modern yet easy to use customized websites and on-line services, Powerstone provides homeowner associations complete and unparalleled service including customized Community Planning. Powerstone believes that every association deserves the chance to attain its vision for its property and that’s why we created the best combination of people and technology to not only better serve, but also to better achieve. For more information, go to www.Powerstonepm.com Irvine, CA, January 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Powerstone Property Management, Inc., a leading full-service Orange County, California based property management firm, announced today the creation of Powerstone Academy. The Academy will be a resource and education center for employee training on all facets of the common interest development industry. It also includes curriculum to enhance public speaking, business writing and overall communications skills. Powerstone’s CEO, Rene’ Decker stated, “We have done our homework on this initiative, which we feel is unique and will help us attract exceptional talent as well as ensure that everyone on our team has a clear path for growth.” He adds, “There is only one reason why we have continued to grow at such a rapid pace and that is because our people are committed to excellent client service. To continue on this path we feel it’s important to provide our employees the knowledge and training to continually grow in their careers.”To manage the Academy, Katie Bellows has joined the Powerstone family as Director of Talent Acquisition & Growth. Her experience includes training and recruiting at Enterprise Rent-A-Car where she managed leadership summits, special events and training, including the entire recruiting process. More recently Katie worked on sourcing qualified physicians for Hoag Medical Group. She has her Bachelor degree from Sonoma State University where she was President of Gamma Phi Beta. CEO Decker is excited about this new role. “Research has proven that employee retention is critical for long term growth. Above pay, people want to develop and be recognized and we’re sure that Katie’s enthusiasm and experience is the perfect fit.” Katie stated,: “I’m overjoyed with my new position and look forward to working with the entire team in what I feel is an exciting, and somewhat undiscovered, industry, with enormous opportunity for creating fulfilling careers.”About PowerstoneKnown for its exceptional service, Powerstone is a recognized leader and one of the largest property management firms based in California. Since 1993, Powerstone has served the common interest development industry with integrity, professionalism and expertise, including three on-staff CPA’s and an in-house General Counsel and Learning Academy. From professional business planning, governance, and community management, to modern yet easy to use customized websites and on-line services, Powerstone provides homeowner associations complete and unparalleled service including customized Community Planning. Powerstone believes that every association deserves the chance to attain its vision for its property and that’s why we created the best combination of people and technology to not only better serve, but also to better achieve. For more information, go to www.Powerstonepm.com Contact Information Powerstone Property Management

René Decker

949-716-3998



http://www.powerstonepm.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Powerstone Property Management