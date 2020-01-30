PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Altius Technologies

Press Release

Receive press releases from Altius Technologies: By Email RSS Feeds:

Altius Technologies Gets Ready for B2B Expo 2020


B2B Expo 2020 is an opportunity for the small and medium enterprises to showcase their offerings, discuss and debate over the latest market trends, and discover new business opportunities. Altius Technologies will be part of the Expo on 18th and 19th March 2020. Connect with them to get innovative solutions to your eCommerce and other business requirements.

Farmington Hills, MI, January 30, 2020 --(PR.com)-- B2B Expo 2020 is Australia’s biggest business-to-business expo organized for small and medium businesses. The event focuses on connection, engagement and growth of the visitors by getting them ready for the increased market competition, changing market demands, and technological changes.

Small and medium enterprises can leverage the power of right tools, technology, innovation and creativity to beat out the competition. “Online businesses must attend these types of expos in order to keep themselves updated with the market and create valuable connections,'' says Marketing Head Arun Venkataraman of Altius Technologies.

At any point, businesses may tend to fall short of knowledge, ideas, and innovation. To help such SMEs, B2B expo offers a platform wherein visitors can discuss, debate, and engage in valuable knowledge exchange.

B2B Expo 2020 invites entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and experts from SME sector showcase the latest tools, products, and services to encourage new business opportunities across all industry sectors. Visitors can catch up on the latest SME trends and tech. B2B also rewards young entrepreneurs and new talents in the industry. This is to encourage innovation and creativity.

“Altius Technologies relates with the expo and looks forward to meeting our existing customers and new ones at the event,'' says Business Head Ishwarya Sevugan of Altius Technologies. Altius Technologies is a digitally integrated services provider and offers customizable B2B eCommerce solutions to their customers with tools like, Product Information Management (PIM) services, Product Data Management, Product Catalog Management, and more.

The 2-day expo is powered with more than 60 speakers and 100 exhibitions on the latest products and services like eCommerce, digital disruption, small business challenges, social media, and more. The expo is filled with free seminar sessions with topics critical for businesses to grow. They hope to meet you there and exchange valuable conversations related to business and eCommerce, trends and solutions.

Show Details
B2B Expo
Date: 18 & 19 March 2020
Venue: Marvel Stadium, Docklands, Melbourne
Official Website: https://b2bexpo.com.au/
Contact Information
Altius Technologies
Arun Venkatraman
+1 947-800-8844
Contact
https://www.altiussolution.com/

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Altius Technologies
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help