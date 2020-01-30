Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. Named a Top Franchise for 16th Straight Year

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Press Release

Morris Plains, NJ, January 30, 2020 --(



Within the Real Estate category, Weichert was ranked the #5 traditional residential real estate franchisor. The franchise has seen a 25 percent increase in its national franchise footprint since 2015.



Entrepreneur received more than 1,100 applications for this year’s “Franchise 500” list, making it one of the company’s most competitive rankings ever. This year’s full list appears in the January/February 2020 issue of Entrepreneur magazine and can be viewed online at www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500.



“We are honored each year to be recognized as one of the top franchise opportunities across America and Canada by Entrepreneur magazine,” said Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc.



Key factors that have contributed to the national franchise system’s consecutive years of recognition on the prestigious list were also noted by Scavone.



“The strength, stability and growth of the Weichert franchise system, combined with the hard work and dedication put forth by our national network of affiliates has helped make us a fixture on the most comprehensive franchising ranking list in America and Canada for more than a decade and a half,” added Scavone.



The Entrepreneur ranking comes out at the same time as another prestigious honor for Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. The brand was named one of the top franchises in the U.S. by Franchise Business Review in its “2020 Best of the Best: Top 200 Franchises” list, which was also released in January 2020. The annual “Top 200 Franchises” list is the only ranking based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance.



Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc., one of the Weichert Family of Companies, entered the franchise arena in 2001, and opened its first affiliated office in January 2002. In 2005, it was identified among Entrepreneur’s “Top 10 New Franchises” as one of the fastest growing American franchises, and was the only real estate organization to be included.



This year’s Entrepreneur “Franchise 500” rankings encompassed over a thousand companies across the U.S. and Canada. Rankings are determined by measuring each franchisor on over 150 data points of its operations, including financial strength and stability, brand strength, cost and fees, growth rate and size of the system and years in business.



More information about Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. can be found at www.weichertfranchise.com or by calling (877) 533-9007.



About Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc.:



Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has grown steadily since Jim Weichert, president, chairman and CEO of Weichert Companies, launched the company’s franchise division in 2001. The affiliate division was created to offer a business model for franchisee ownership candidates described as “a clearly defined operating system for marketing and managing a real estate business.” Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. announced its first affiliate in 2002, was ranked as one of the top traditional residential real estate franchises in Entrepreneur’s 2020 Franchise 500 and was identified in 2020 by Franchise Business Review as one of the top U.S. franchises for owner satisfaction. Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has offices serving over 350 markets in 40 states. For more information about Weichert, visit Weichert.com or for information on franchise opportunities visit WeichertFranchise.com.



About The Weichert Family of Companies



Since 1969, Weichert, Realtors has grown from a single office into one of the nation’s leading providers of homeownership services by putting its customers first. A family of 18 full-service real estate-related companies, Weichert provides an integrated real estate, mortgage, insurance and title settlement solution — branded as All Under One Roof ℠— to simplify the home purchase experience for buyers and sellers. Weichert leverages its customer website, www.weichert.com, one of the most visited real estate websites in the nation, to help families and individuals realize the dream of homeownership through quick and easy access to listing information and the services of its real estate professionals nationwide. Like other family-owned and -operated businesses, Weichert enjoys greater public trust according to several national surveys. For more information, Weichert’s customer service center can be reached at 1-800-USA-SOLD.



Lernard Freeman

973-401-5578



https://www.weichertfranchise.com/



