Registration Opens for SMi’s 20th Annual Pain Therapeutics Conference

SMi Reports: Pain Therapeutics will return to London for its 20th consecutive year to explore the cutting-edge research of novel therapeutics.

The two-day event will explore the current state of pain treatment, starting with research essentials including choosing the right preclinical models to overviewing clinical success up to date, highlighting cutting-edge research and evaluating the potential of drug candidates in the pipelines of leading pharmaceuticals.



This year, the conference will carry a Pain Research Essentials theme to closely observe analgesics drug development from a preclinical point of view. Industry experts will address the latest biomarker discoveries, bridging the translational gap, differences of pain pathology across sexes, and consequently, the need for distinct gender animal models. This will be topped with a panel discussion around novel drug targets in neuropathic pain treatment.



Interested parties should register before January 31st 2020 to save £400 from the conference price http://www.pain-therapeutics.co.uk/prcom1



Event Highlights:

· Rethink pain research by exploring novel biomarkers, sex differences in nociception, pain clinical trial design and novel targets.

· Learn about Mundipharma’s approach to bridging the translation gap in analgesic drug development.

· Gain understanding of Grunenthal’s rationale behind targeting the NOP receptor for chronic pain treatment.

· Explore struggles of opioid-based treatments and explore targeting non-opioid alternatives such as cannabinoids from Centrexion.

· Improve your understanding of the role of neuro-immune interactions in pain with GSK.



Confirmed Speakers:

· Richard Malamut, Chief Medical Officer and EVP, Collegium Pharma

· Edward Emery, Investigator, GSK

· Carole Torsney, Senior Lecturer, University of Edinburgh

· James Campbell, Chief Scientific Officer, Centrexion Therapeutics

· Theo Meert, Head of R&D Global Governmental Grant Office, Janssen

· Zahid Ali, Head Clinical Pharmacology and Translational Medicine, Mundipharma Research Limited

· Domenico Merante, Clinical Development Expert, Independent

· Tanja Ouimet, Director of Clinical Development, Pharmaleads

· Stephen Hunt, Professor, UCL

· Cristina Cosi, Senior Scientist Pharmacology, CNS Innovation Unit, Pierre-Fabre Research Institute

· Sandrine Geranton, Associate Professor, UCL

· Joop van Griensven, President, Pain Alliance Europe



The full agenda and speaker line-up can be viewed online at http://www.pain-therapeutics.co.uk/prcom1



Pain Therapeutics 2020

Conference: 11th – 12th May 2020

Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK

http://www.pain-therapeutics.co.uk/prcom1

#SMiPain



Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

