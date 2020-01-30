Employment Screening Services Named NDASA State Affiliate

Press Releases Employment Screening Services Press Release

For more information on NDASA, visit https://ndasa.com/. Birmingham, AL, January 30, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Employment Screening Services (ESS), a leader in employment-related background screening and drug testing, was recently named a state affiliate for the National Drug & Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA), an organization committed to advocating for safe and drug-free workplaces through training and excellence in screening.Established in 2019, the NDASA State Affiliate Caucus, is comprised of companies, organizations, or individuals from each state that serve as subject matter experts on drug screening. Affiliates act as advocates for NDASA and are responsible for advising the association state-specific issues. ESS was selected as an affiliate for Alabama by the NDASA national board of directors.“It is an honor for ESS to serve as the only Alabama state affiliate for NDASA,” said Scott Kitchens, Vice President of Drug Testing and Health Services for ESS. “We look forward to using our position and extensive network to provide important state-related drug and alcohol screening information to the national organization, as well as serving as a resource for the employers of Alabama.”As a State Affiliate, ESS will provide training and legislative support in conjunction with NDASA policies and be available to answer member questions relating to state-specific issues. Additionally, ESS employees will have the opportunity to publish articles and serve on NDASA committees.For more information on NDASA, visit https://ndasa.com/. Contact Information Employment Screening Services

Megan Campbell

205-879-0143



es2.com



