Powerstone’s Holly Smith Named Portfolio Manager of the Year by CAI – Coachella Valley

Known for its exceptional service, Powerstone is a recognized leader and one of the largest property management firms based in California. Since 1993, Powerstone has served the common interest development industry with integrity, professionalism and expertise, including three on-staff CPA’s and an in-house General Counsel and Learning Academy. From professional business planning, governance, and community management, to modern yet easy to use customized websites and on-line services, Powerstone provides homeowner associations complete and unparalleled service including customized Community Planning. Powerstone believes that every association deserves the chance to attain its vision for its property and that’s why we created the best combination of people and technology to not only better serve, but also to better achieve. For more information, go to www.Powerstonepm.com. Coachella Valley, CA, January 30, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Powerstone Property Management Inc., a full-service property management firm, today announced that Holly Smith CMCA, AMS was named as Portfolio Manager of the Year by the Coachella Valley chapter of the Community Associations Institute (CAI). Powerstone’s CEO, Rene’ Decker stated: "This is a very prestigious award and very much deserved by Holly. To be recognized for her contributions by CAI is a real honor and I am proud of all that she accomplishes on behalf of Powerstone." He adds: “Holly has grown tremendously in the fours years since she has joined us. Her energy, enthusiasm and willingness to do what it takes to keep clients happy is nothing less than spectacular.”Holly Smith is Powerstone’s Community Manager in the Coachella Valley and manages a number of HOA’s in the area. She has served in a leadership capacity with CAI over the last year as Chair of both the CAI Membership Committee and the Oktoberfest Committee. She also writes for CAI’s Quorum Magazine and co-chairs the CAI Legislative Action Committee that helps to lobby and educate lawmakers on the effects that their laws have on the HOA communities and their owners.About PowerstoneKnown for its exceptional service, Powerstone is a recognized leader and one of the largest property management firms based in California. Since 1993, Powerstone has served the common interest development industry with integrity, professionalism and expertise, including three on-staff CPA’s and an in-house General Counsel and Learning Academy. From professional business planning, governance, and community management, to modern yet easy to use customized websites and on-line services, Powerstone provides homeowner associations complete and unparalleled service including customized Community Planning. Powerstone believes that every association deserves the chance to attain its vision for its property and that’s why we created the best combination of people and technology to not only better serve, but also to better achieve. For more information, go to www.Powerstonepm.com. Contact Information Powerstone Property Management

René Decker

949-716-3998



http://www.powerstonepm.com/



