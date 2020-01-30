PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Blades Direct Reviews and BladesDirect.net Reviews Announces New Updated Website Release for Spring 2020


Blades Direct LLC (BladesDirect.net), an online distributor of diamond tools, saws, and blades, is excited to announce new updated website release for Spring 2020.

Chicago, IL, January 30, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Blades Direct has updated their website for 2020. With the new changes to the site, shopping will now be easier. People can see all available products as well as check out product reviews from customers.

Because of the unique ordering system that is currently in place, BladesDirect.net customers end up saving significant money on their orders compared to buying through traditional retail outlets or locally. Products are shipped within 24 hours of order, making BladesDirect.net one of the fastest deliverers of saws and blades in the world.

Blades Direct & BladesDirect.net will continue efforts in order to stay the most competitive and modern diamond blade company in the world.

For more information, visit www.BladesDirect.net or call toll free at 1-855-2BLADES (855-225-2337). Also view our promos on our site: www.bladesdirect.net/promos
