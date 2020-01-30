Blades Direct Reviews and BladesDirect.net Reviews Announces New Updated Website Release for Spring 2020

Press Releases BladesDirect.net Press Release

Blades Direct LLC (BladesDirect.net), an online distributor of diamond tools, saws, and blades, is excited to announce new updated website release for Spring 2020.

Because of the unique ordering system that is currently in place, BladesDirect.net customers end up saving significant money on their orders compared to buying through traditional retail outlets or locally. Products are shipped within 24 hours of order, making BladesDirect.net one of the fastest deliverers of saws and blades in the world.



Blades Direct & BladesDirect.net will continue efforts in order to stay the most competitive and modern diamond blade company in the world.



Eric Gervais

855-225-2337



www.bladesdirect.net



