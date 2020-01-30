PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
ZPower

Press Release

Receive press releases from ZPower: By Email RSS Feeds:

New Solar Panel Generates Electricity at Night


Solar Breakthrough Produces Constant Energy from the Sun’s Gamma Rays

Phoenix, AZ, January 30, 2020 --(PR.com)-- ZPower Corporation has developed a new solar technology that produces electricity constantly, both day and night. This technology works by collecting the non-visible energy of the sun, specifically gamma and cosmic energy.

“The ZPower Solar technology provides round-the-clock electricity, which is what electric utilities want; energy that is clean, affordable and constant.” - Reed Huish, President of ZPower.

Due to climate change, the world is rapidly moving toward renewable energy sources. This new solar technology has the potential to make photovoltaic panels obsolete. The best two are solar panels and wind turbines. But these are intermittent, only producing power for 6 hours a day.

Electricity needs are continuous, especially for residential energy needs at night. Utility companies require complex and expensive solutions, such as batteries, to provide continual electricity from renewable sources.

ZPower is demonstrating its continual solar technology to business partners, raising capital to build a utility-scale product that produces electricity for 500 homes. The company intends to launch its first product in 2021.

ZPower is changing the world of energy through Clean, Affordable and Constant solar technology. For more information, visit https://zpower.com
Contact Information
ZPower
Reed Huish
602-821-7100
Contact
https://zpower.com
Skype: reedhuish

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from ZPower
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help