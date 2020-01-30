New Solar Panel Generates Electricity at Night

Press Releases ZPower Press Release

Solar Breakthrough Produces Constant Energy from the Sun’s Gamma Rays

Phoenix, AZ, January 30, 2020 --(



“The ZPower Solar technology provides round-the-clock electricity, which is what electric utilities want; energy that is clean, affordable and constant.” - Reed Huish, President of ZPower.



Due to climate change, the world is rapidly moving toward renewable energy sources. This new solar technology has the potential to make photovoltaic panels obsolete. The best two are solar panels and wind turbines. But these are intermittent, only producing power for 6 hours a day.



Electricity needs are continuous, especially for residential energy needs at night. Utility companies require complex and expensive solutions, such as batteries, to provide continual electricity from renewable sources.



ZPower is demonstrating its continual solar technology to business partners, raising capital to build a utility-scale product that produces electricity for 500 homes. The company intends to launch its first product in 2021.



Reed Huish

602-821-7100



https://zpower.com

Skype: reedhuish



