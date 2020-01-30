Boone Center, Inc. and Midas Hospitality Create Hospitality Program

Press Releases Boone Center, Inc. Press Release

Nonprofit and hotel industry leader develop employment opportunities for adults with disabilities.

Founded in Jan. of 2019, the BCI Skills Center partners with local businesses like Midas Hospitality - a leading hotel development, management and investment firm - to create custom programs and, upon graduation, students move directly into the integrated workforce where they earn a competitive wage.



The BCI Skills Center currently has two vocational programs including Salesforce and Manufacturing. The Hospitality Housekeeping program will replace Show Me Shine, which was launched in 2011 by BCI as a commercial cleaning company that offered full-service janitorial services in St. Charles County and surrounding counties.



Graduates of the Hospitality Housekeeping program will be employed at Midas Hospitality’s Courtyard by Marriott located at 4341 Veterans Memorial Parkway in St. Peters, Mo. The program will be evaluated for potential expansion to other Midas area hotels. Midas Hospitality currently operates 11 hotels in the St. Louis area including Marriott, Hilton, and IHG brands with plans to open two additional hotels this year.



The new Hospitality Housekeeping program will prepare students for housekeeping room attendant positions. Students will learn how to clean guest bedrooms and bathrooms, replenish guest room amenities, and stock and organize carts. Training focuses on working independently, as well as how to effectively communicate with the hotel’s team and guests.



“By partnering with Midas Hospitality, our graduates will have more integrated opportunities for community employment than ever before,” said BCI Skills Center Executive Director Todd Streff. “This program is a win-win for both our students and the hotel properties where they will be employed.”



Founded in 1959, Boone Center, Inc. (BCI) enriches the lives of adults with disabilities by providing a wide selection of employment opportunities. The nonprofit’s Employment Continuum Model focuses on full employment combined with ongoing support for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Headquartered at 200 Trade Center Dr. W in St. Peters, Mo., BCI currently employs more than 300 adults with disabilities at its production facilities and through its competitive employment programs. For more information, call (636) 978-4300.



Founded in 2006, Midas Hospitality specializes in the development, management and investment of award-winning hotel properties across the U.S. The firm focuses on select-service and extended-stay experiences for global brands including Hilton, Marriott, and IHG. Midas' headquarters are located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, Mo. For more information, call (314) 692-0100. Contact Information Boone Center, Inc.

Dee Gerstenkorn

(636) 875-5245



www.boonecenter.com



