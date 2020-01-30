Lawyerist President Stephanie Everett Honored as Top Woman in Legal Tech

Press Releases Lawyerist Press Release

President of Lawyerist Stephanie Everett receives distinction as one of the top women in legal tech from the American Bar Association.

Minneapolis, MN, January 30, 2020 --(



The American Bar Association manages the annual award with the goal of “celebrating women currently in the legal tech space and to encourage more women to join the ranks.”



Over 200 women were nominated for recognition and Everett is one of 20 accepting the honor this year.



She graduated cum laude from Georgia State University College of Law, where she was the symposium editor of the Georgia State Law Review.



Everett practiced at a big law firm before co-founding and scaling her own law firm. While practicing law, she earned distinction as a Rising Star, Super Lawyer, and Fastcase 50 award recipient for law and technology.



After opening a consulting practice, she worked with the State Bar of Georgia, the Georgia Supreme Court, and created and launched Lawyers for Legal Justice.



As director of the Insider, Lab, and Labcon programs for Lawyerist, Everett coaches and supports solo and small law firms on how to think about and implement best business strategies. As Lawyerist’s integrator, Everett ensures that all teams are focused on achieving the company’s mission of helping firms create thriving future-oriented law firms.



Laura Briggs

240-686-5547



lawyerist.com/



