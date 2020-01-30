United Real Estate Executive Named RISMedia 2020 Real Estate Newsmaker

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases United Real Estate Press Release

Rick Haase Joins Exclusive Group of Industry Innovators Who Have Made Newsworthy Contributions to the Real Estate Industry

Dallas, TX, January 30, 2020 --(



Haase joined United Real Estate in 2018, bringing extensive experience in leadership and brokerage strategy operations. He has held leadership positions with market-leading Real Estate companies and charitable organizations throughout the U.S., garnering numerous awards and honors.



Labeled a “Trailblazer – Agent of Change” under the RISMedia Newsmaker recognition, Haase and team recently facilitated the acquisition of Charles Rutenberg Realty (CRR) in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The deal joined two innovators of the alternative compensation model to greatly expand its service in the South Florida market. Adding approximately 1,000 agents to the United network is foreshadowing of the rapid growth United will see in the near future.



“The world of organized real estate is constantly changing and adapting to meet the needs of consumers in every marketplace,” says RISMedia President and CEO, John Featherston. “Every day, real estate professionals make significant positive impacts on many, many people. RISMedia is proud to honor our 3rd Annual Real Estate Newsmakers.”



"I am humbled to be recognized as a Trailblazer - Agent of Change by RISMedia. We work every day to uphold our mission to greatly enhance the lives and financial trajectory of our agents’ careers,” says Haase. "We've been busy connecting with best-in-class providers to help them see the evolution of the real estate landscape, particularly elder business models, and assist in the creation of a path to morph their own strategy in this environment. In the process, we are fulfilling our mission to reach the scale required to have a successful transaction-fee model company."



A Closer Look at United Real Estate



United Real Estate – a division of the United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to the challenges facing agents in the residential real estate brokerage industry. Providing the latest training, marketing and technology tools to both agents and brokers under a 100-percent commission strategy, United Real Estate makes it more profitable for an agent to sell real estate and for real estate brokers to leverage a complete system to better grow a successful, thriving real estate brokerage. Named as a "frontrunner" in the real estate industry in 2013, "part of the next generation of real estate brokers" in 2014 by the Swanepoel TRENDS Report, as well as being listed in the "Power 200 Most Influential" from 2015-2019 by Swanepoel Power 200. United Real Estate has more than 85 offices and over 4,900 agents. 