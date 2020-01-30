Asia Alpha Capital Management Are Heading to Auckland

Press Releases Asia Alpha Capital Management Press Release

Hong Kong, Hong Kong S.A.R., January 30, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Great news to Investors and clients of Asia Alpha Capital Management based in New Zealand. They can expect a visit this year from the Asia Alpha team.The date has been announced today and Asia Alpha are running a 5 day course on how to trade in the Options market successfully in April this year.The course will include a speech from keynote speaker and local Kiwi Mark Thomas. Account Managers will be there also helping with the training. The course will cover analytics of what to look out for in market trends, it will also go through Put and Call contracts, risk assessment and a live demo.The Asia Alpha team will cover other aspects of investing and will hold various Q&A sessions to really assist with the learning process.Clients should contact Asia Alpha Capital Management directly through their website to book their spot.

Chris Reeve

+ 852 5808 4890



www.aacmanagement.com



