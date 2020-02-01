Promowear & Workwear Debut as a Concurrent Show at Gifts World Expo 2020

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

The new addition highlights specially-developed clothing and textiles that are meant to be used in promotional, corporate & sporting activities.

New Delhi, India, February 01, 2020 --(



A first-of-its-kind platform in India, "Promo + Workwear Expo" is designed to present a whole lot of new collections and products in the areas of promotional textiles, sportswear, teamwear, workwear, corporate fashion and textile accessories. This is the first time that a show of this scale is being organised specially to cater to the promo and workwear segments. It presents an unmatched opportunity for professionals in this industry to engage with key buyers and understand their key requirements, while also giving them a platform to network with their peers and rivals to assess the prospects in this industry.



Promotional activities have become a necessity in today’s business environment for any company vying to create space for itself in the industry. Adding further momentum to this move is the rapidly evolving corporate culture, which has created a pressing need for companies to have their own unique identity and help them stand tall in a space which is getting congested with each passing day. Self-branded giveaways in the form of apparel like shirts, polo T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, scarves, bandanas, caps, shorts, etc. with company logo - printed or embroidered - are boosting brand recall and company image, and helping corporates grab eyeballs. In fact, brands these days want their teams to be colour-coordinated with their respective logos in order to stand out amongst their peers.



Co-located with India’s biggest show on gifting and promotional solutions "Gifts World Expo," Promo + Workwear will benefit from the expected visitor count of 30,000. The exhibitors at the show will include all stakeholders involved in designing, developing, manufacturing & supplying promowear, workwear, sportswear, or any such clothing meant for special occasions.



The show will be an excellent destination for decision-makers in clothing & textiles, décor branding, advertising etc. It would also attract textile finishers, textile experts, advertising technicians, designers, promotional products distributors, agencies and industry customers among others. The visitor profile at the Expo includes representatives from Airlines, Police, Defence, Corporates, Factories, Hospitals, Hospitality, Housekeeping, Facility Management, Supermarkets, Security Companies, Spas and Fleet management companies.



For more details on Gifts World Expo 2020, visit https://www.giftsworldexpo.com/



About the Organiser



Contact Information Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.

Anjali Srivastava

+91-11-46464848



https://www.giftsworldexpo.com/



