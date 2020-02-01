Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Swedish Air Force to Brief on Air Power Maximisation at Air Mission Planning and Support 2020

SMi Reports: Swedish Air force to speak at Air Mission Planning and Support 2020, in London.

London, United Kingdom, February 01, 2020 --(



With the continuing development, integration and application of advanced 5th generation platforms, technologies are rapidly evolving, which means the challenges in air mission planning are also advancing. For this year’s conference, there will be dedicated focus on how these innovative support systems can help in maximising air power.



The two-day agenda will also look into technological innovations, data-management systems and overcoming the challenges posed by multi-domain operations and command and control.



For those interested in attending, the early bird saving of £200 will expire on Friday 31st January 2020. Register at http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/PRcom4



With that in mind, SMi Group are pleased to announce Colonel Carl-Fredrik Edström, Chief of Operations, Swedish Air Force, as a speaker for this year’s conference on, "Optimising Mission Planning Systems with 4.5 Generation Aircraft and Maximising Interoperability to Enhance Air Power."



Colonel Carl-Fredrik Edström will brief on:



• Assessing the current planning procedures of the Swedish Air Force and the ability to provide comprehensive mission support to the operators

• Anti-access area denial (A2/AD) and the challenges of operating in a degraded environment for the Swedish Air Force

• Integrating 4.5 generation platforms and the future plans for maintaining the operational edge of the Swedish Air Force



With senior military and industry expert speakers presenting at the event, delegates will have the opportunity to explore emerging aircraft technologies, strategic planning and future platforms to take Air Mission Planning into the next generation.



The event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up is available to download on the website. Register at http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/PRcom4



Air Mission Planning and Support

21st – 22nd April 2020

London, UK



For sponsorship and exhibition queries please contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748



For delegate queries please contact Jamie Wilkinson at JWilkinson@smi-online.co.uk or call +44(0)207 827 6112



For media queries please contact Carina Gozo at CGozo@smi-online.co.uk.



About SMi Group:



Carina Gozo

+44 (0) 20 7827 6088



http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/PRcom4



