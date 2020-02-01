DoorBird Exhibits at ISE 2020

Press Releases Bird Home Automation Press Release

Amsterdam, Netherlands, February 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- DoorBird IP intercoms will be displayed at ISE 2020 in Amsterdam, the world's largest exhibition for AV and systems integration. Berlin-based manufacturer Bird Home Automation will present its IP products for smart door communication from February 11-14 in hall 9, booth 9-D127.The DoorBird IP video indoor station A1101 will be showcased at Integrated Systems Europe for the first time with expanded features. The new room-to-room communication feature enables users to talk to each other via two or more indoor stations located in different rooms. Another new feature is the concierge call, which allows tenants to make calls from their IP indoor station to SIP or IP phones. These additional features can be especially useful in buildings with a doorman, offices with a receptionist, and multi-story homes. With these improvements DoorBird continues to demonstrate its expertise in professional solutions for IP door communication.Visitors at the booth can also see and test all DoorBird IP video door intercoms which offer secure access control for residential and commercial buildings. The smart door stations are equipped with call buttons, displays, keypads, and RFID fields. Various colors and materials, as well as integration possibilities in home automation systems will be on display. DoorBird's product portfolio also includes an IP door chime, a two-wire Ethernet PoE converter, and an IP door controller.About Bird Home Automation GroupThe Bird Home Automation Group develops, produces and markets high-quality IP video door intercoms under the trademark "DoorBird" around the world. The company's headquarters and production plant are located in Berlin, Germany, with a further office in San Francisco, USA. "DoorBird" stands for the combination of exclusive design with the most innovative IP technology in the field of door communication. The products are made from corrosion-resistant precious metals and manufactured in Germany according to the highest quality standards.

