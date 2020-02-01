Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Future Soldier Technology 2020 to Host a Variety of Presentations from 11 European Nations

SMi Group Reports: In addition to host nation support from the UK MoD, The Future Soldier Technology Conference and Focus Day will feature insights on soldier programmes from across Europe.

London, United Kingdom, February 01, 2020 --(



Interested parties can register for the event at http://www.futuresoldiertechnology.com/prcom7



The event is supported by the UK MoD and will also play host to a range of nations who will provide detailed and technical insight on soldier programmes from around the world, including these European countries:



Austria - Colonel Johanes Bogner, Head of Project Team, Soldat der Zukunft, Austrian Army, presenting: Optimizing Austrian Dismounted Soldier System – Soldier 2022 And Future Soldier



Belgium - Lieutenant Colonel Jan Vandamme, Head of the Implementation Team Land Simulations, Land Component, Operational Command, Ministry of Defence, Belgium, presenting: Maximising Soldier Capabilities Within Short Timeframes by Leveraging Cots Solutions



France- Colonel Francois-Regis Dabas, Director Capability Development, French Army, presenting: The French Army’s Approach to Driving Soldier Lethality and C4i For Superior Target Acquisition and Situational Awareness



Finland – Major Jari Tiilikka, Program Manager Dismounted Soldier System, Finnish Defence Forces, presenting: Dismounted Soldier System Finland - Building Night Combat Capability



Germany - Dr Max Winkelmann, Scientist Signatronics, Fraunhofer IOSB, presenting: Considerations for Soldier Concealment with Enhanced C2 Equipment



Netherlands - Dr Milene Catoire, Exercise physiologist, TNO, presenting: The Effects of Equipment Mass, Bulk and Stiffness on Leap Operational Performance



Norway - Mr Lars Erik Olsen, Principal Scientist Norwegian Defence Research Establishment, Norweian MoD, presenting: Research and Development of Networked, Mobile Dismounted Soldier Systems for The Norwegian Armed Forces



Portugal - Major Ricardo Jorge Parcelas Araujo e Silva, Capabilities Department, Portuguese Army, presenting: Working with Industry to Deliver Enhanced Soldier Sensors and Future Battlespace Management Systems



Spain - Colonel Moises Serrano Martinez, Future Combat Soldier Program Technical Director, MoD of Spain, presenting: SISCAP – The New Model for The SP Combatant



Sweden - Lieutenant Colonel Morgan Gustafsson, Head of Swedish Armed Forces Subarctic Warfare Center, Swedish Armed Forces, presenting: Ensuring Soldier Sustainability in Subarctic Theatres



Switzerland - Major Marco Dâmaso, System Portfolio Manager Special Units, Swiss Armed Forces, presenting: Enhancing the Dismounted Soldier Capabilities for The Swiss Special Forces Command



For the full agenda and speaker line-up, visit: http://www.futuresoldiertechnology.com/prcom7



Over 25 nations have registered to attend this year’s conference and focus day, including 60+ organisations.



The growing three-day programme will explore the key areas of dismounted soldier capability, current requirements and experiences in equipment modernisation, new technologies as well as offering an attractive networking space to foster new working relationships.



Future Soldier Technology 2020

Focus Day: 9th March

Conference: 10th – 11th March 2020

Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK



Lead Sponsor: Black Diamond Advanced Technology

Gold Sponsor: Glenair and Thales

Sponsors and Exhibitors: 3M, Harris, HIPPO Multipower, Marlborough Communications Ltd, Rheinmetall, Ultra Electronics, Bren-Tronics, Weapon Logic



Contact Information:



For sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk



For delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Shannon Cargan

+44 (0) 20 7827 6000



http://www.futuresoldiertechnology.com/prcom7



