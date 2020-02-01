Seamless Southern Africa 2020 Calls Out for Industry Innovators

Seamless is a multi-brand exhibition and world leading strategic conference that focuses on global trends, changes, and key learnings from the market experts. Meet the experts from Altius Technologies and get innovative solutions to enhance your website visibility, customer experience, content management, and lead generation.

Farmington Hills, MI, February 01, 2020 --(



Seamless pre-events start on April 6th, 2020 and the main conference and expo is organized on 7th & 8th of April 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. This year, the event is larger than ever inviting more than 60 participants and sponsors from more than 25 African countries.



Some of the leading industry innovators who are going to be a part of the conference are Andrew Vasko, Global head of Service Strategy and Transformation, ING Bank; Chris Williamson, Managing Executive M-Pesa, Vodafone Group Finance; Tauriq Keraan, CEO TymeBank ZA; May Govender, Chief Information Officer for Payments Standard Bank; and more. Separate conference agendas are designed to host 200 speakers and over 1000 delegates covering various fields of payments, fintech, banktech and insuretech.



Seamless is a multi-brand exhibition and world leading strategic conference that focuses on global trends, disruption, and how the key market players are capitalizing on opportunities across the continent of South Africa.



Register now as a sponsor or exhibit. Book your individual conference pass or group pass now and get 40% off.



Wondering if you can sponsor or exhibit?

For more details related to the expo, check out their official website

https://www.terrapinn.com/exhibition/seamless-africa/index.stm



