Doeren Mayhew Partners with Colliers International to Launch Real Estate Offering

Troy, MI, February 01, 2020 --



The partnership with Colliers will aide Doeren Mayhew in its continued efforts to add value to its clients by helping them combat growing property tax liabilities, reduce operating expenses and optimize their real estate investments. Through this collaboration, Doeren Mayhew will expand its service offerings to focus on property tax review and appeal assistance, leasing and renewal advisory, and sale transaction consulting.



Leveraging more than 30 years of experience in the commercial real estate industry, Thomas Lasky, an executive vice president at Colliers International, and his team will help to facilitate these efforts for Doeren Mayhew.



“This partnership is a testament to our commitment to help our clients manage all facets of their businesses. Working with Colliers, we are well positioned to present opportunities for our clients to recoup inflated property taxes and limit the leasing expenses impacting their bottom lines,” said Chad Anschuetz managing shareholder and chairman of Doeren Mayhew. “We are confident this partnership will foster tremendous value to our clients. In fact, it already has. The Colliers’ team has identified an estimated $2.75 million in annual property tax savings on just a small sampling of our client base.”



About Doeren Mayhew



Founded in 1932, Doeren Mayhew is a leading group of CPAs and trusted advisors who go beyond traditional accounting to help mid-sized businesses grow and prosper. The firm’s Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Texas and European CPAs serve industries such as manufacturing, construction, non-profit, financial institutions, dental, retail/restaurant, energy and wholesale/distribution with a full range of accounting, audit, tax, merger and acquisition, cybersecurity, business advisory services and much more. Combining a deeply rooted history with a progressive mindset, the firm offers insight into the business, oversight to ensure best practices and foresight for what’s ahead. Please visit www.doeren.com for more information.



About Colliers International Group, Inc.

Taryne Spirovski

248.244.3159



www.doeren.com



