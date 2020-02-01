Press Releases FDB Panel Fittings Press Release

Receive press releases from FDB Panel Fittings: By Email RSS Feeds: New DIRAK Quarter-Turn Hygiene Latch from FDB with SW13 Insert, Also Red or Blue Colour Coded O-ring

The new hygiene quarter-turn latch from FDB with two coloured O-rings will prevent accumulation of dirt deposits and penetration of liquids under pressure wash conditions.

Isleworth, United Kingdom, February 01, 2020 --(



These quarter turn hygiene latches with SW13 security inserts are now available with Red or Blue O-rings to suit FDA colour coding for food and other internal processing areas, where they are resistant to dirt and easy to clean by virtue of their polished surfaces and smooth transition radii.



Construction is in AISI 316 stainless steel with food grade plastic O-rings for sealing and identification - mounting may be right hand/left hand – grounding is achieved by an integral grounding nut.



Further information on the new DIRAK hygiene quarter-turn latch from FDB Panel Fittings can be found at www.fdbonline.co.uk/collections/locks-and-lock-components/hygiene. Information on FDB products and services may be found at: www.fdb.co.uk. Isleworth, United Kingdom, February 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The new DIRAK hygiene quarter-turn latch from FDB Panel Fittings meets hygiene requirements according to DIN EN ISO 14159 and DIN EN 1672-2 offering an easy to clean IP65/IP67/69K sealing performance according to DIN EN 60529/DIN40050 using coloured O-rings (FDA conform) which prevent accumulation of dirt deposits and penetration of liquids under pressure wash conditions.These quarter turn hygiene latches with SW13 security inserts are now available with Red or Blue O-rings to suit FDA colour coding for food and other internal processing areas, where they are resistant to dirt and easy to clean by virtue of their polished surfaces and smooth transition radii.Construction is in AISI 316 stainless steel with food grade plastic O-rings for sealing and identification - mounting may be right hand/left hand – grounding is achieved by an integral grounding nut.Further information on the new DIRAK hygiene quarter-turn latch from FDB Panel Fittings can be found at www.fdbonline.co.uk/collections/locks-and-lock-components/hygiene. Information on FDB products and services may be found at: www.fdb.co.uk. Contact Information FDB Panel Fittings

Gary Miles

+44 020 8568 1616



https://www.fdbonline.co.uk/collections/locks-and-lock-components/hygiene



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from FDB Panel Fittings