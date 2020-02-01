Keep Irving Beautiful Visits Heritage Senior Center

Press Releases Keep Irving Beautiful Press Release

Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful or call (972) 721-2175. Irving, TX, February 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) staff discussed recycling and public cleaning Jan. 24 at the Heritage Senior Center, 200 S. Jefferson St.KIB staff gave guests recycling gifts to use at home that included reusable shopping bags, blue recycling bags, recycled books, jar grippers made from recycled tires and a 2020 “Don‘t Mess with Texas” calendar.Afterwards, guests posed for pictures at a pop-up photo booth.“KIB staff enjoys coming to the Heritage Senior Center to talk about ways they can help improve the environment through recycling and other activities,” said KIB board member Karen Harmon.Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful or call (972) 721-2175. Contact Information Keep Irving Beautiful

