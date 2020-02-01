PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Keep Irving Beautiful

Press Release

Receive press releases from Keep Irving Beautiful: By Email RSS Feeds:

Keep Irving Beautiful Visits Heritage Senior Center


Irving, TX, February 01, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) staff discussed recycling and public cleaning Jan. 24 at the Heritage Senior Center, 200 S. Jefferson St.

KIB staff gave guests recycling gifts to use at home that included reusable shopping bags, blue recycling bags, recycled books, jar grippers made from recycled tires and a 2020 “Don‘t Mess with Texas” calendar.

Afterwards, guests posed for pictures at a pop-up photo booth.

“KIB staff enjoys coming to the Heritage Senior Center to talk about ways they can help improve the environment through recycling and other activities,” said KIB board member Karen Harmon.

Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful or call (972) 721-2175.
Contact Information
Keep Irving Beautiful
Rick Hose
972-721-2175
Contact
http://www.cityofirving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Keep Irving Beautiful
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help