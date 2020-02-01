Kelley Kronenberg Welcomes Lawyers Melissa Arrojas, Jason R. Hepperly and Alisha Marano in Miami

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Kelley Kronenberg Press Release

Kelley Kronenberg is a diverse, business law firm that provides litigation and other legal services to established corporations, insurance companies, entrepreneurs and individuals in Florida and other regions of the U.S. More than 140 attorneys strong, the firm offers over 25 distinct practice areas throughout its network of nine offices in Florida and Illinois. Founded in 1980, Kelley Kronenberg was built on relationships and continues to grow and excel because of its strength, offering sound legal counsel and exceptional client service. Kelley Kronenberg has been named one of America’s Top Corporate Law Firms in 2019 by Forbes, ranked in the top 20 largest law firms in Florida by Florida Trend and the Daily Business Review, has been recognized as a Top Law Firm in Florida by the South Florida Legal Guide and LexisNexis ® Martindale-Hubbell®, and is ranked in the top 10 in the NLJ 500 Women’s Scorecard. More information on practice areas and office locations is available at www.kelleykronenberg.com. Miami, FL, February 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Kelley Kronenberg, a diverse business law firm, announced the addition of Melissa Arrojas, Michelle B. Sealey and Jason R. Hepperly to their Miami Office. Arrojas joins as a Partner, Hepperly and Marano join the firm as Attorneys.Arrojas focuses her practice on First Party Property Insurance Defense and General Liability. Prior to joining Kelley Kronenberg, she was Senior Litigation Counsel at a firm in Miami where she defended insurance carriers in residential and commercial First Party Property insurance claims, including fraud investigations. Arrojas was also a staff attorney at Dade Legal Aid, representing clients, including minors, in foreclosure, domestic violence, and family/dependency suits in the Unified Family Court/Complex Litigation Division. Throughout her career, she has litigated more than 200 non-jury trials and is often invited to lecture and provide training in numerous forums on family law, domestic violence, stalking, and sexual abuse.Arrojas earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminology from the University of Florida and her Juris Doctor degree from New York Law School. She is fluent in Spanish and is admitted to practice in Florida and the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida.Hepperly assists in matters involving Property and Casualty claims, including First Party Insurance Defense, Employment Law, Construction Defect Litigation and complex General Liability matters involving wrongful death and catastrophic injuries. He gained experience prior to joining Kelley Kronenberg as an attorney for a Miami law firm where he focused his practice on claim review and analysis.After earning his Bachelor of Science degree in Criminology from the University of Tampa, Hepperly received a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Miami. He is currently working toward an L.L.M. in Environmental Law from Vermont Law School. He is admitted to practice law in the State of Florida.Marano handles matters related to Family Law, Criminal Defense, First Party Property Insurance Defense and General Liability. Prior to joining the firm, she worked as a Deputy Attorney General in New Jersey where she acted as a criminal prosecutor. Marano gained experience prosecuting insurance fraud, forgery and other related theft offenses in every county on behalf of the State of New Jersey. Additionally, she worked as an Attorney for a Domestic Litigation firm.Marano earned a Bachelor’s degree and Master’s degree in Criminal Justice from West Chester University in Pennsylvania. She went on to receive her Juris Doctor degree from St. Thomas University School of Law. She is admitted to practice law in Florida and New Jersey.About Kelley KronenbergKelley Kronenberg is a diverse, business law firm that provides litigation and other legal services to established corporations, insurance companies, entrepreneurs and individuals in Florida and other regions of the U.S. More than 140 attorneys strong, the firm offers over 25 distinct practice areas throughout its network of nine offices in Florida and Illinois. Founded in 1980, Kelley Kronenberg was built on relationships and continues to grow and excel because of its strength, offering sound legal counsel and exceptional client service. Kelley Kronenberg has been named one of America’s Top Corporate Law Firms in 2019 by Forbes, ranked in the top 20 largest law firms in Florida by Florida Trend and the Daily Business Review, has been recognized as a Top Law Firm in Florida by the South Florida Legal Guide and LexisNexis ® Martindale-Hubbell®, and is ranked in the top 10 in the NLJ 500 Women’s Scorecard. More information on practice areas and office locations is available at www.kelleykronenberg.com. Contact Information Kelley Kronenberg

