Society of Single Professionals Man Swap

The Bay Area's single women are encouraged to share their bachelors.

Single women are invited to swap the finest bachelors they know, with whom they are not romantically involved (brothers, fathers, sons, co-workers, ex-husbands, etc.), Saturday, February 22, 2020, 7pm, at The Vinyl Room, 221 Park Road, Downtown Burlingame CA. The cost is $10 at the door, which includes dancing to your favorite hits, as well as a Mixer Game. Men and women also have the option of coming alone.



“Many women believe that all the men in the San Francisco Bay Area are either married, gay, or dead,” says Rich Gosse, Chairman of The Society of Single Professionals, a non-profit singles organization. “At the Man Swap we will refute the myth that there is a shortage of quality single men in the Bay Area.”



Mr. Gosse is the author of eight books on the subject, including A Good Man Is EASY to Find. (“This is a great book!” Oprah Winfrey). His advice has been featured by ABC’s Nightline, BBC, CBS, CNBC, CNN, Fox News Live, MSNBC, NBC’s Today Show, Oprah, The Wall Street Journal, Newsweek, Cosmopolitan, Business Week, Playboy, Playgirl, The London Times, The Australian, The New Zealand Herald, etc. Mr. Gosse is available to the news media for interviews by calling 415/479-3800.



This is a fundraiser for The Seva Foundation, www.seva.org, to restore sight to the blind. "Every $50 raised at the party finances a cataract surgery for one blind person in one of the poor countries of the world," says Mr. Gosse.



Anyone wishing more information about this and many more parties for singles may call visit www.ThePartyHotline.com.



