Dating & Singles News
Avoid being ghosted! Get the 4-1-1 on venues, services, technology, books and resources for dating and singles. This section provides the latest news from dating coaches, experts, retailers and websites targeting the single set as well as information about products that will improve one’s dating mojo.
ReGrow Medical Delivers Physician-Performed FUE Hair Transplant Using Advanced Micro-Punch Technology Across Southern California
ReGrow Medical, a leading hair transplant clinic in Southern California, provides physician-performed FUE hair transplant procedures using the latest micro-punch extraction technology across five locations. The clinic delivers permanent, natural-looking hair restoration results for men and women experiencing hair loss, with free consultations and flexible financing available. - August 05, 2026 - ReGrow Medical
Artist to Watch: Aalure Drops Bold New Single "New Problemz"
"New Problemz" - Aalure Delivers a Smooth New Anthem - June 20, 2026 - Aalure
ReGrow Medical Now Offers FUE Hair Transplant Procedures at Five Southern California Clinics
ReGrow Medical announces the availability of Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) hair transplant procedures at its five Southern California locations in Los Angeles, Sherman Oaks, West Hollywood, Huntington Park, and Bakersfield. The clinic offers permanent, natural-looking hair restoration for men and women with no linear scarring and free consultations at all locations. - June 13, 2026 - ReGrow Medical
SCB Announces The Best Boudoir Photographers in Sonoma County For 2026
SonomaCountyBoudoir.com has released its 2026 Editors’ Choice list of the best boudoir photographers in Sonoma County, naming JG Boudoir as the top recommendation. The curated list highlights five photographers known for technical skill, strong client experiences, and transparent pricing. Created to help women in find trusted professionals, their resources take the guesswork out of choosing the right boudoir photographer in wine country. - June 10, 2026 - Sonoma County Boudoir
Lick Goods’ Strawberries and Cream Flavored Massage Oil Delivers Decadent Date-Night Bliss – Kissable, Warming, and Skin-Nourishing Sensuality
Lick Goods spotlights its bestselling Strawberries and Cream Flavored Massage Oil – a decadent, edible treat blending juicy strawberry sweetness with rich creamy vanilla notes. Crafted with sweet almond oil, Vitamin E, and natural flavors, this vegan, sugar-free formula delivers a silky, non-greasy glide that nourishes skin while being fully kissable and safe for intimate areas. - May 04, 2026 - Lick
ReboundLovers.com Relaunches on HubPeople Platform with Focus on Emerging “Rebound Dating” Trend
Reboundlovers.com, a platform originally established over 16 years ago, has relaunched on the HubPeople platform with an updated focus on what it describes as “rebound dating”—a more intentional approach to forming connections after a breakup. The relaunch reflects both a modernization of the platform and a broader shift in how individuals navigate relationships following emotional transitions. - March 24, 2026 - Reboundlovers
Ziporah Bank Announces "I Ate a Candy Bar and Divorced My Husband" — a Revolutionary Anomaly to How Your Mind, Health, and Soul Affect Each Other Every Second
Author Ziporah V. Bank Announces the Release of "I Ate a Candy Bar and Divorced My Husband" - 45 Years of Wisdom on How Your Mind, Health, and Soul Affect Each Other Every Second of Your Life. - March 05, 2026 - Ziporah Bank
Zarova Vodka Consolidates an Ultra-Premium Platform Through Strategic Expansion
Zarova Vodka is consolidating an ultra-premium spirits platform through structured expansion and selective acquisitions. Founded by Misael Plasencia and Neydis Rojas, the Palm Beach–based company is positioning itself beyond a single product launch, pursuing scalable growth within the high-end beverage market through disciplined strategy and portfolio development. - February 23, 2026 - Zarova Vodka
Wise Love Books Author Delivers the Radical Relationship Reset Young Adults Deserve
A new book by Chris Hakim, The Authentic Young Lover: Learning to Love in a Broken Culture, tackles hookup culture and modern loneliness without easy answers. Drawing on spiritual traditions from around the world, it identifies four internal patterns that sabotage relationships — and the virtues that replace them. Published by Wise Love Books. - February 13, 2026 - Chris Hakim
This Valentine’s Day, Aurja Candle Co. Offers a Gift That Lasts Longer Than Flowers
This Valentine’s Day, Aurja Candle Co. invites gift‑givers to rethink traditional gestures with luxury candles designed to create lasting atmosphere and meaningful moments. Positioned as an elevated alternative to fleeting gifts, Aurja candles are ideal for Valentine’s Day,... - January 27, 2026 - Aurja
Survey Reveals What Singles Over 50 Really Want from Online Dating — and Why SeniorMatch is Redefining the Category
SeniorMatch, an online dating platform exclusively for singles aged 50 and over, has developed new user insights based on long-term aggregated feedback from its verified member community collected over more than a decade. These insights reveal a clear trend: adults over 50 are not looking more matches or faster interactions, but rather trust, clarity, and a more intentional dating experience. - December 29, 2025 - SeniorMatch
Seeking Launches Luxury Digital and Print Platform, Appoints Veteran Editor Leslie Frisbee to Lead Editorial Vision
Seeking announced the launch of a new luxury digital and print editorial platform and the appointment of veteran luxury editor and award-winning journalist Leslie Frisbee-Moeller as Editor. She will lead the brand’s editorial vision as Seeking expands its cultural and storytelling presence for its 4M+ monthly global audience. - December 18, 2025 - Seeking
Dating Success Engine Announces Pre-Seed Funding Round to Accelerate Launch of First “Women-First” Global Dating App
Dating Success Engine™, the rapidly growing dating-education and coaching platform with an audience of more than 400,000 followers worldwide, announced today the opening of its pre-seed investment round, with three existing investors, opening this round to others. The new funding will accelerate development and prepare the company for the expected Q1 2026 launch of its flagship product: Dating Success Engine™ mobile app, the first large-scale “women-first” dating platform. - December 10, 2025 - Neighbors' Barbershop
2025 Virtual Holiday Dating Summit for Singles Forty Plus & Flirty: “New Season. New Love. New You!”
The 2025 Forty Plus & Flirty Holiday Dating Summit is coming December 5–7, 2025 — a transformational, live-virtual experience crafted especially for singles over 40 who want to end the year with renewed hope, clarity, and confidence in love. With the theme “New Season. New... - November 26, 2025 - The Literary Midwife Unlimited, LLC (Formerly The Master Communicator's Writing Services)
Higo v1.7 is Here: Discover Real People, Safer Connections, and Smarter Privacy on Your Travels
Higo v1.7 makes global connection feel effortless and real. This update strengthens what matters most: authentic users, stronger safety standards, and more control over how you interact. With real-time discovery, no matching needed, and upgraded privacy features, Higo is where travelers and locals create the most meaningful connections—online and in person. - July 25, 2025 - Higo Dating
Cherry Blossoms Dating Celebrates 51 Years of Bringing the World Together, One Couple at a Time
Cherry Blossoms Dating, the world's oldest and most successful international dating company, proudly marks its 51st anniversary. Established in 1974 as a paper publication, Cherry Blossoms Dating has been a pioneer in connecting men and women for love and marriage across borders. In 1995, the company transitioned to the digital realm, becoming one of the first dating companies to successfully establish an online presence. - June 30, 2025 - Cherry Blossoms Dating, Inc
Fiorry Strengthens Support with a List of Venues for Trans People to Meet
Fiorry expands its venue guide for transgender people with verified safe spaces across four continents. The platform researches bars, cafés, clubs, and community centers to ensure real safety standards. Available in English, Spanish, and German, the guide helps trans users find welcoming places to meet and socialize with confidence. - June 27, 2025 - Fiorry Ltd
Happening Now: Local Sexologist Featured on National Reality Series The Blox
Julie Wall, Board-Certified Sexologist and founder of Building Intimacy, appears on Season 17 of the reality show, The Blox. Just seven months before filming, she underwent brain surgery. Although not fully recovered while filming, Wall says, "It reminded me that growth doesn’t happen when we have everything figured out, it happens when we’re brave enough to show up anyway." - June 26, 2025 - Building Intimacy
RhinoLeap Announces Opening of What the Constitution Means to Me
RhinoLeap Productions announces their production of the critically acclaimed "What the Constitution Means to Me" written by Heidi Schreck. It will run July 12-20, 2025 at the Math & Science Center at Randolph Community College in Asheboro, NC. - June 20, 2025 - RhinoLeap Productions
The Kiss, Oscar-Winning Filmmaker Bille August’s Romantic Drama, Sets May 16 U.S. Premiere Engagements
The Kiss, the acclaimed Danish feature film directed by Academy Award winner Bille August will begin its U.S. premiere engagements May 16 at select theatres in New York, Los Angeles, Boston; Kansas City, Missouri, and Sedona, Arizona. A poignant, intense romantic drama, The Kiss is the latest work... - April 25, 2025 - World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation
Rene TV Network Announces Global Release of Debut Film, "Heat in the Queen City: The Final Call" – Now Streaming Worldwide
Rene TV Network announces the global release of its debut film, Heat in the Queen City: The Final Call, a psychological, thought-provoking thriller. Now available for streaming worldwide on Fawesome, the film can be accessed through Roku, Fire TV, and all major streaming devices. Directed by Ariah... - March 20, 2025 - RENE TV NETWORK LLC
Love Hurts Breaks Taboos: Anonymous STI Disclosure Platform Tackles Stigma Head-on
Love Hurts takes the pain out of telling your sexual partners about STIs–promoting open communication while reducing stigma. - March 19, 2025 - Love Hurts
Announcing GayVeterans.us Expands Its Scope to Now Supporting the Gay Cowboys, Farmers, Ranchers, and Rodeo Enthusiasts Community
This new website, GayCowboys.net, is dedicated to supporting the Gay Cowboys, Farmers, Ranchers, and Rodeo Enthusiasts Community with resources, camaraderie, and information they need. You can connect with fellow members of the community and access a wide range of support services using the same business model as GayVeterans.us. Having now launched GayCowboys.net, the community website will feature resources directory, a members portal, and a discord server all catered to serve the community. - February 26, 2025 - William G. Kibler
JEM Wellness Brands Presents: How to Get Heart Strong and Spring Break Ready in Milwaukee with Data & Scientific Assessments
Two-Day Event Will Provide Free Access to Body Comp Assessments and State-of-the-Art Core Strength Equipment to Improve Your Abs and Assets. - February 22, 2025 - JEM Wellness Brands
Russell Stover x Southwest Airlines Take Love to New Heights This Valentine’s Day
This Valentine’s Day, Russell Stover Chocolates and Southwest Airlines® have teamed up to deliver a sweet experience to celebrate love bringing together the beloved brand known for their heart-shaped box and the LUV® airline. Russell Stover, based in Kansas City and the #1 brand at... - February 14, 2025 - Russell Stover
Professional Matchmakers Turn Podcasters: "Date Like a Matchmaker" Set to Launch Soon
"Date Like a Matchmaker" Delivers Expert Advice, Hilarious Stories, and Behind-the-Scenes Insights to Transform Modern Dating - November 25, 2024 - Executive Connections Dating
Author Ka Hancock Releases Her Third Novel: "Ivy in Stills"
Set on two coasts, with two parents who are guarding a secret that is about to burst a few lives at the seams. Available now and for pre-order at Amazon. - November 15, 2024 - Ka Hancock
Date Global Girls: A Novel Platform for International Matchmaking
New online international matchmaking and dating platform designed to connect women from around the world with potential partners. This innovative platform offers a modern, user-friendly approach to international dating, empowering women from various backgrounds and providing a unique dating experience for all users. - November 02, 2024 - Date Global Girls
Sneaky Links Social Launches Its First-Ever Event at Larsen’s Steakhouse Woodland Hills Los Angeles, CA
Sneaky Links App is launching its first-ever Sneaky Links Social event on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at Larsen’s Steakhouse in Woodland Hills. The event will feature live performances by rock legends like Scott Page (Pink Floyd) and Robert Sarzo (Queensrÿche), alongside custom cocktails, signature dishes, and a stylish, relaxed atmosphere. It's a perfect opportunity for singles, newcomers, and those looking to expand their social circle to connect over great music and food. Doors open at 4:30. - October 23, 2024 - Sneaky Links
Author Chyna T.’s New Release Details How to Maintain a Strong Roster for Dating, Leaving Men as the Option While Women Become the Prize
Nicole Forrester, Contributor for The Huffington Post, says, "When it comes to dating, a single woman's best friend is The Roster." - October 11, 2024 - Author Chyna T.
Internationally Acclaimed Relationship Educator, Advocate, & Best-Selling Author Alison A. Armstrong Joins Forces with Sean Callagy & Unblinded for Groundbreaking Combo
Sean Callagy, Founder of Callagy Law, which aims to fundamentally change the way people feel about lawyers one client at a time, and Unblinded, a mission and impact driven company through which Sean raised over ten million dollars for charity in a single year, and Alison Armstrong, the... - September 20, 2024 - Unblinded
Marrying America Introduces a Unique and Different Approach to Online Dating for Commitment-Seeking Singles
Marrying America, LLC has launched a new dating platform aimed at helping singles find lasting love. Unlike traditional dating apps focused on endless swiping, Marrying America is designed for individuals seeking genuine, long-term relationships. The platform emphasizes thoughtful, intentional... - September 13, 2024 - Marrying America, LLC
New from InfiniteU Press: "Happily Ever After-A Reality Check" Challenges Conventional Relationship Norms with a Modern Coaching Approach
Offering a refreshing perspective on dating and relationships, this groundbreaking book challenges the reader’s mindset by prompting them to engage in critical thinking about their core values and motivations. "Happily Ever After-A Reality Check" takes a unique coaching approach to guide readers through the intricacies of healthy dating and intimate relationships. - September 11, 2024 - InfiniteU Press
Empower Thrive Magazine Invites Individuals to Share Their Stories and Inspirations
Empower Thrive Magazine in Sacramento, CA is inviting individuals to share inspiring stories of triumph and perseverance on their website. They aim to empower readers with stories of courage and resilience. Submissions from individuals overcoming challenges and obstacles in pursuit of their goals are currently being accepted. - September 03, 2024 - Empower Thrive Magazine
New Memoir by Dr. Kathi N. Miner Exposes the Harrowing Reality of Narcissistic Abuse and the Struggles of Divorcing an Abusive Partner
“The Committed Professor, A Memoir: My Fall from the Lectern to the Psych Ward” offers an unflinching look at the devastating effects of narcissistic abuse and the critical role patriarchy plays in the lives of women divorcing abusive men. Dr. Miner’s life seemed perfect on the... - August 14, 2024 - Dr. Kathi N. Miner
P.O.W.E.R. Honors Maureen Tara Nelson on Times Square Billboards for her “Power of Love” Award
Maureen Tara Nelson of Woodbury, New York, has been honored with the prestigious “Power of Love” Award by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and was recently showcased on the iconic Times Square billboards in New York City for her dedication and... - July 10, 2024 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Soulchill: A New Social Media Model Captivates the Middle East
So what's the secret sauce behind Soulchill's captivating allure? Let's break down the key features: 1. Soul Identity Positioning Soulchill features a unique soul matching system. Before connecting with others, users first take a personality test to determine their soul type. The test can include... - July 05, 2024 - Soulchill
Navigating National Sex Day When You Have No Sex Drive
National Sex Day, celebrated on June 9, emphasizes the importance of sexual intimacy in relationships. However, for individuals and couples struggling with low libido, mismatched sex drives, and sexual anxiety, this day can bring undue pressure and stress. Renowned sex therapist Leigh Norén,... - June 07, 2024 - Leigh Norén
Social App SoulChill Reports Rapid Growth in Turkey and the Middle East
SoulChill, a social entertainment app, reports significant growth in user engagement following a series of successful campaigns on Instagram and TikTok. The campaigns, targeting Turkey and the Middle East, showcased the app's potential to build community and encourage creative interaction. In... - May 24, 2024 - Soulchill
Pagari Life Science Corp. Announces the Commercial Launch of Helocaine®, a New Transformative Cold Sore Treatment
Pagari Life Science Corporation is revolutionizing cold sore treatment with the commercial launch of Helocaine®. - May 01, 2024 - Pagari Life Sciences
Purr Dating to Launch Innovative Social Networking and Dating Platform for LGBTQ+ Communities
Purr Dating, a pioneering social networking and dating platform catering to queer women, trans, and nonbinary individuals, is set to launch in the United States on June 1, 2024. - March 31, 2024 - Purr
America's First Single Swifties Party, Sponsored by The Society of Single Professionals, World's Largest Non-Profit Singles Organization
Taylor Swift has found love. Her single fans deserve their own Travis Kelce. - March 02, 2024 - Society of Single Professionals
Coffee Meets Bagel Partners with Taelor’s Menswear Rental Subscription for Valentine’s Day
Help Busy Men Look Their Best, Save Time & The Planet. Taelor, a leading men’s clothing rental subscription startup, is excited to announce its partnership with Coffee Meets Bagel, the dating app for serious relationships. This collaboration is set to make Valentine's Day more memorable for single men, offering them professional styling tips, easy access to stylish attire, and exclusive discounts. - February 01, 2024 - Taelor
QYOU: the App That Revives Real-World Conversations
QYOU, an app developed using insights from psychologists Arthur and Elaine Aron Ph.D, aims to revive real-world conversations. Inspired by the "36 Questions to Fall in Love," it offers a vast array of questions to deepen connections beyond digital interactions, fostering face-to-face dialogues and meaningful relationships. Available on the Apple App Store, QYOU bridges the digital and real world, promoting a social revolution through conversation. - November 24, 2023 - QYOU
Salty Vixen Stories & More
At saltyvixenstories.com it is mission to help readers create and establish the most effortless relationships with their partners as possible. It is their goal to help couples improve their everyday life as a couple. This includes everything from handling chores to helping relationships. Salty Vixen Stories & More helps readers learn the art of living together and being together. - November 23, 2023 - Salty Vixen Publishing LLC
Nancy Richards’s Newly Released Book "Wedding Angels: A Wedding Planner’s Tales of Bridal Bliss" is an Enjoyable Collection of Tales from Behind the Scenes
“Wedding Angels: A Wedding Planner’s Tales of Bridal Bliss” by author Nancy Richards is an entertaining and nostalgic collection of stories that showcase the complexities of life behind the scenes of one of the most significant days in a bride’s life. - October 18, 2023 - Nancy Richards Author
"EASRIU Guide to Life" Book Release
Aphrodite Sky is proud to announce the publication of "EASRIU Guide to Life" - September 25, 2023 - EASRIU LLC
"The Rules Handbook: A Guide to Creating Loving and Lasting Relationships" – Book Release: September 12, 2023
DeVorss Publications is proud to announce the publication of "The Rules Handbook: A Guide to Creating Loving and Lasting Relationships" by Ellen Fein & Sherrie Schneider (ISBN# 9780875169354) on September 12, 2023. - August 24, 2023 - DeVorss & Company
VAWA Therapist in Brooklyn, NY Offers Immigration Psychological Evaluations and Individual Counseling
Introducing Immigration Psychological Evaluations: Giovanni Benavides VAWA Therapist Offers Individual Counseling in Brooklyn, New York. - August 21, 2023 - Giovanni Benavides PLLC
New App, 3joy Changes Social Contact for All Open-Minded People - Couples, Singles or a Particular Orientation - by Providing a Platform
As a dating app, 3joy limits the search to other singles looking for an open-minded partner. People swipe on 3joy and make the connections they want, whether individually, with friends, or partners who shared similar lifestyles. - June 30, 2023 - 3joy