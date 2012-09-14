PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Arek Zasowski Wins Best Romance Short at Culver City Film Festival Arek Zasowski’s “Let Go: The Prelude” named Best Romance Short at the prestigious 2019 Culver City Film Festival in Los Angeles after being screened at the high quality settings at Cinemark 18 & XD Movie Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. - December 17, 2019 - Arek Zasowski

Five Star Coolsculpting Clinic in Las Vegas Launches Breakthrough Technology at Their 2020 CoolTone Event Secret Body's clients fly in from around the world, from New York, Singapore, London, Silicon Valley, to Beverly Hills, for private Coolsculpting treatment regiments. In Las Vegas, clients will drive miles from Summerlin, Henderson, and all areas of the valley for its five-star, extraordinary treatment experience. - December 11, 2019 - Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic

Soul Pop Singer-Songwriter Kate Fay Releases Debut Concept EP "Duality," Vulnerably Sharing Her Process of Healing After Heartbreak Kate Fay releases debut concept EP "Duality" combining her love for retro soul with pop, disco-funk and neo-soul, resulting in an emotional and uplifting collection of very personal experiences and learning. Her hope is that through these 6 songs, you'll move through your own reflection, healing and growth. - December 10, 2019 - Kate Fay

Newly Cultivated Valentine's Party Invitations from BasicInvite.com Online stationery brand Basic Invite has launched a new product line of Valentine's Party Invitations. - December 09, 2019 - Basic Invite

CoolSculpting Las Vegas Clinic Introduces Trio Coolsculpting Fat was dealt another blow recently when, the revolutionary body contouring Clinic Secret Body Coolsculpting Las Vegas Clinic, introduced a third Coolsculpting machine. Secret Body Coolsculpting Las Vegas Clinic, a known leader in fat freezing treatments, just introduced Trio Coolsculpting. As the name... - November 29, 2019 - Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic

Announcing Coolsculpting Las Vegas for Men; Goodbye Crunches, Hello Ripped Abs Without the Gym The leading contender in nonsurgical body contouring in Las Vegas is one of the nation's first clinics to offer CoolTone by Coolsculpting Las Vegas. - November 27, 2019 - Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic

DrFormulas® Introduces Dermatrope Retinol Cream for Acne Health and nutrition company DrFormulas® is pleased to announce the release of their latest skincare product, Dermatrope™ Retinol Cream. This retinol cream can be used to revitalize the skin’s appearance by reducing acne, fine wrinkles, and dull skin. - November 26, 2019 - DrFormulas

Musotica Launch Holidays 2019 Lingerie Collection Brimming with Satin and Velvet With the Holiday season just around the corner, Musotica is delighted to announce their latest festive-inspired Holidays lingerie collection. Musotica’s Holiday 2019 lingerie collection focuses on satin and velvet lingerie pieces. Having had a festive makeover, the traditional and beloved color... - November 21, 2019 - Musotica Wear

Saint Petersburg, FL Based Podcast, “Dumb4Love” Newest Episode Features Vernon Reid of the Band Living Colour, Hits Over 100,000 Listens Dumb4Love, a St. Petersburg, FL based podcast, has released their 7th episode, titled “Street Goddess Gives a Mortal a Boon” featuring an in-depth interview with legendary guitarist and founding member of influential rock band Living Colour, Vernon Reid, where he journals his life as a young man in New York City, and the bisexual “Street Goddess” who inspired the Living Colour song, "Bi." The episode has already hit over 100,000 listens, globally. - September 26, 2019 - The VEX Group

Body Positive Influencers Inspire Over 78% of Plus Sized Women, According to WooPlus New Survey WooPlus, a niche dating app focused on plus-sized community, reveals user thoughts on the body positivity movement. - September 25, 2019 - WooPlus

The Society of Single Professionals Has Organized a Single, Straight & Breathing Party in the Gay Capital of the World "San Francisco is one of the best cities to meet a straight partner," says Rich Gosse, Organizer of the Party. - September 21, 2019 - Society of Single Professionals

Arek Zasowski Wins Best Inspirational Short Award with “Let Go: The Prelude” at the 2019 Silver State Film Festival in Las Vegas, NV After being officially selected earlier this year, Arek Zasowski’s short touching emotional drama “Let Go: The Prelude” has just been named Best Inspirational Short by the 2019 Silver State Film Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada. - September 13, 2019 - Arek Zasowski

Cambridge Cider Social Invites You to Celebrate Autumn by Tasting Hard Ciders and Donuts at a Fun Outdoor Festival On October 24, 2019 join the ALS Therapy Development Institute in Cambridge for an outdoor celebration of autumn with hard cider, apple cider donuts, seasonal snacks, music, and fun – all in support of a great cause. - September 10, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute

Catalyst of Love by Ryan Abrahams New book of poetry covers hardships and successes and how they are a "Catalyst of Love"; Ryan Abrahams announces publication of new book - September 07, 2019 - Ryan Abrahams

"You Can't Love Him into Loving You" a Story of Abuse and Coercive Narcisstic Behavior Written by Angela Brittain This book takes you on a journey of love, lies, and betrayal. A work of survival and resilience to ultimately live a loving and joyful life. Going through the fire and coming out stronger. Readers may see themselves in parts of this book. Included is a list of 10 questions to determine if you're in an emotionally abusive relationship. - August 28, 2019 - Angela Brittain, LLC

National Singles Week Demands Respect for America's 110 Million Singles The 2019 observance of National Singles Week, Sep 15-21, kicks off in the San Francisco Bay Area with a celebration at Fattoria e Mare in Burlingame, near the San Francisco Airport. - August 24, 2019 - Society of Single Professionals

Manthers vs Cougars - Which is the More Popular Dating Dynamic? The world's first Manthers vs Cougars Party takes place in the Silicon Valley on Sep 8, 2019. - August 17, 2019 - Society of Single Professionals

Andrea Johnson Books Publishing Releases "Drops in Black Sand," by Sefa Noir; Passionate Illustrations of Black Love, with the Soulful Language of Poetry "Drops in Black Sand" is a collection of poetic love sonnets illustrated with images of black love. It depicts an emotional yet beautifully crafted world where African Americans are displayed in an atmosphere of sensuous unity with each other. Each artistic photograph is carefully designed to express the emotion of the poems, created to match with the demonstration of passion. "Drops in Black Sand" has taken the beauty of black love, and has given it an illustrated new voice in poetry. - August 10, 2019 - Andrea Johnson Books Publishing

Dating Coach No Longer Associates with "The Manosphere" Professional Dating Coach and Bestselling Book Author Alan Roger Currie no longer wants his name identified with what is known as "The Manosphere." Currie's decision is primarily based on the fact that there are now so many negative connotations associated with the collection of blog sites, discussion forums, message boards, and audio & video podcasts who produce content for romantically and sexually frustrated single heterosexual men in various cities and countries around the world. - August 07, 2019 - Mode One Multimedia, Inc.

Top Matchmakers Play Cupid at Society of Single Professionals Event For the first ever, there will be free matchmaking at a major singles event in America, August 24, 2019, at The Fairmont, San Francisco's most famous hotel. - August 03, 2019 - Society of Single Professionals

It's Raining Men at Society of Single Professionals Party Women are guaranteed to meet at least one good man or receive their money back, July 20, 2019, at the Santa Clara Hilton. - July 04, 2019 - Society of Single Professionals

Rights to "Rich Boy, Rich Girl" Has Sold Worldwide Ahead of Cannes Safier Entertainment has sold the worldwide rights to Andrew Damon Henriques and Judy San Roman’s Romantic Comedy “Rich Boy, Rich Girl,” a deal negotiated by CEO Jared Safier ahead of Cannes. The film hit theaters stateside and a host of VOD platforms May 31st, 2019. The film stars... - June 27, 2019 - Reelhouse Productions

Jennifer Zemp Announces the Location of the Next Pretty Skinny Show Podcast The Pretty Skinny Show plans to air their third episode in Beverly Hills, California at the Four Seasons Beverly Wilshire. "I will have some exciting guests on the show that will reveal Plastic surgery treatments they have done and what has worked for them," says Jennifer Zemp The Pretty... - June 03, 2019 - Jennifer Zemp's Kasey-Z Shoes

No Free Attention: Author Frustrated by "Plagiaristic Copycats" on YouTube Alan Roger Currie has recently been voicing his harsh criticisms toward other YouTubers for infringing on his intellectual property and plagiarizing many of his specific talking points, unique terminology, and signature phrases from his eBooks, paperbacks, and audiobooks. Currie, who is an internationally-known author and professional dating coach for men, believes YouTube should have better policies in place to protect the copyrighted material of authors, self-help gurus, and podcasters. - May 13, 2019 - Mode One Multimedia, Inc.

Alive from Oklahoma Pregnancy resource centers, adoption/fostering support groups, mobile medical clinics for the uninsured and more will gather with Congressman Kevin Hern 12:30 Saturday, May 4th in Union High School Stadium (UMAC) to showcase free resources available to Tulsa and surrounding communities. They will simulcast "Alive from New York" with Focus on the Family from 1:30-3:30 celebrating life. - April 30, 2019 - Omega League Media

New Dating Site Helps Gay Men Find, and Share, Long-Term Relationships Men4LTR is a new dating site for gay men seeking, or sharing, LTR (Long-Term Relationship). In addition to the website, Men4LTR sponsors regular social events inviting members to meet and connect with other men with similar interests. Many dating sites for gay men are focused on sex and hooking up,... - April 29, 2019 - Men4LTR

Love the Second Time Around Keynotes Society of Single Professionals Convention Author Patricia Fuqua keynotes the annual Marin Singles Convention, May 31, 2019. - April 28, 2019 - Society of Single Professionals

Author Celebrates 20 Years of Teaching Seductive Verbal Game to Single Men All Over the World Alan Roger Currie, known to his fans and clients as "The King of Verbal Seduction," will celebrate the 20-year anniversary of his very first eBook next month titled "Mode One: Let the Women Know What You're REALLY Thinking," which Currie first self-published in May 1999. Currie's book was the first book in what is commonly known as the "Pickup Artist Community" and "The Manosphere" to place a high degree of emphasis on the art of developing confident, straightforward "verbal game" with women. - April 12, 2019 - Mode One Multimedia, Inc.

#MeTwo? Dating Coach Offers Men 5 Rules for Hooking Up with Women in the Controversial #MeToo Era Internationally-known Dating Coach Alan Roger Currie warns men of the danger of allowing plausible deniability with women's next-day "sexual regret." Currie is the author of seven eBooks, four paperbacks, and four audiobooks that all center on encouraging men to verbally communicate their sexual desires, interests, and intentions to women of interest in a manner that is more confident and highly self-assured, more upfront and specific, and more straightforwardly honest. - April 08, 2019 - Mode One Multimedia, Inc.

Owen and Owens Expands Family Law Team Family Law Attorney Rachel DeGraba Joins Firm. - March 18, 2019 - Owen and Owens PLC

Chemistry vs. Compatibility: What's More Important? Keynotes Society of Single Professionals Silicon Valley Singles Convention Author Cassie Zampa-Keim keynotes the 2019 Silicon Valley Singles Convention, April 6, at the Santa Clara, CA Hilton. - March 16, 2019 - Society of Single Professionals

BCAST Labs Using Video to Fight Online Fraud BCAST Labs out of Reston, Virginia has introduced VideoValidate (“Vv”) that uses video and location services to help in the fight against fraudsters online. - March 16, 2019 - BCAST live

Speed Dating for One - Matchmaking Event Company Arrives in Dallas Matchmaking for the Millennium. VIP Matchmakers launch event company for the single man. - March 12, 2019 - VIP Matchmaking Events

Taco Tuesdays Meet Luxury Yachting on the San Diego Bay Zolna Yachts, San Diego's premier private yacht charter company, announces the first ever, pay per ticket Taco Tuesdays aboard the luxury motor yacht, "Nerissa." - March 07, 2019 - Zolna Yachts

SAFE App Announces "Date Responsibly" Initiative on Valentine's Day SAFE App, which lets people privately show their verified STD status on their phone, is announcing the Date Responsibly initiative: a call to action promoting sexual health and accountability, with the goal of ending the spread of STDs and sexual assault in our lifetime. Dating apps and social networks... - February 15, 2019 - The SAFE Group, Inc.

The VEX Network Announces New Podcast, Dumb4Love Hosted by Jean Morisson The VEX Group, LLC, under their VEX Network brand, announces a new podcast titled Dumb4Love (Pronounced “Dumb For Love”) where host Jean Morisson interviews guests with the premise of unearthing stories of the most ridiculous things they’ve done in the pursuit of love and relationships. - February 15, 2019 - The VEX Group

The Divorce Dress Needs a Valentine The Divorce Dress needs a Valentine? Forget swooning over chocolates and flowers, save that stuff for the beginning, they are collectors of relationship endings. They want your soul! Two women, one dress and a mission: Travel the world to document stories of relationship endings for the book, The Divorce Dress. - February 12, 2019 - The Divorce Dress

Indican Pictures First Russian/Irish Co-Production Comes to VOD Indican Pictures releases the first Irish and Russian co-production filmed in Russia, "Moscow Never Sleeps" for Valentine’s Day. The film, like that famous holiday, involves dramatic settings of the Russian capital with infidelities, corruption, rebellion and fame. A mix of different... - February 06, 2019 - Indican Pictures

Ulzi Delivers the World’s First Social Safety App, Driven by Connecting Communities App focuses on assisting users in getting out of awkward, sketchy, or potentially dangerous situations through trusted contacts and people helping people. - February 04, 2019 - Ulzi

The Society of Single Professionals Will Crown San Francisco Flirting Champions at Commonwealth Club Valentines Eve Event The San Francisco Bay Area's foremost flirts are invited to complete for the titles of Mr. & Ms. San Francisco Flirt at Valentine's Eve Event for Single Professionals. - January 19, 2019 - Society of Single Professionals

Beyond Chemistry Keynotes Society of Single Professionals Convention San Francisco's annual convention for single professionals takes place on Jan. 19, 2019, at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in Union Square. - December 18, 2018 - Society of Single Professionals

"Hitch" Meets "The Love Boat": Dating Coach to Work on Cruise Ship Author and Dating Coach Alan Roger Currie is scheduled to work with clients aboard the Island Princess on a 10-Day Cruise to the Panama Canal region that begins on Sunday, December 30, 2018. Currie also will meet with clients in Columbia, Costa Rica, and Jamaica during three of his four port stops that the Princess Cruises ship will make during the trip. Currie is the author of four books designed to help single heterosexual men improve their conversation skills with women of interest. - December 04, 2018 - Mode One Multimedia, Inc.

Curvy Campcation, Body Positive Empowerment Shed Lights in Dating Arena WooPlus, the world’s leading dating app for curvy people, with audacious influencer Chrisy Chris hosted the inaugural Curvy Campcation, to celebrate body positive with every race, body type and size, and underscore the burgeoning body positive movement. The new-born Curvy Campcation, on The Great... - November 08, 2018 - WooPlus

Femina Physical Therapy Reinvents Girls Night Out Heather Jeffcoat (Physical Therapist and author) and Dr. Emily Morse (of the Award-winning Sex With Emily podcast) to headline trailblazing discussions on pelvic and sexual health at exclusive L.A. women’s event. Expert speakers will be leading the conversation for an evening designed to encourage women to learn how to enhance their sexual and pelvic health in a stress-free, enjoyable atmosphere. - October 23, 2018 - Femina Physical Therapy

Speaker Credits Author Alan Roger Currie for Transformation Aaron D'Souza, an up-and-coming public speaker, recently gave credit to the coaching & influence of Alan Roger Currie for his personal transformation. Currie, who is a Professional Dating Coach and Author of the popular best-seller, "Mode One: Let the Women Know What You're REALLY Thinking," first connected with D'Souza in June 2017 and soon began coaching D'Souza on the art of upfront, specific, straightforwardly honest verbal communication skills with women. - October 22, 2018 - Mode One Multimedia, Inc.

Who Winked Me, Inc. Has Launched a New Dating App Who Winked Me developers have launched a new and improved version of the Who Winked Me dating app. To celebrate the launch, Who Winked Me is offering 3 exciting days and 2 full nights vacation packages to one of over 15 destinations to the first 100 paid subscribers. Full details about the app and vacation promotion can be found at www.whowinkedme.com/winkandtravel - September 04, 2018 - Who Winked Me, Inc.

Dating Coach: Dating for Single Men is in "Crisis Mode" In 2017, Author and Professional Dating Coach Alan Roger Currie was the very first African-American to speak at the 21 Convention in Orlando, Florida. This year, Currie will be joined by two other African-American speakers - Ed Latimore and Donovan Sharpe - for what has come to be known as the most popular weekend conference for married and unmarried (heterosexual) men in the world. - August 24, 2018 - Mode One Multimedia, Inc.