Tampa Bay Charity Coalition Goes Purple for International Women’s Day

The luncheon will feature special guest speaker Ms. Joy Gendusa, CEO of PostcardMania, a one-stop supplier that develops, designs, prints and sends postcards and other mail campaigns.



PostcardMania also donates products and services to nonprofit organizations, and opens its facility to benefit events. “This is my community because I live here,” said Gendusa, “I have to be involved to make it a better place for my family, my staff, my community and my planet. It just goes that way!”



The celebration for International Women’s Day first began in New York in 1909 and quickly spread. Commemoration of International Women’s Day varies from one country to the next, but has been celebrated all over the world for the better part of a century. In some places it is a day of protest; in others it is a day to celebrate womanhood.



“Women are important,” said Clemence Chevrot, Community Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, “and women like Ms. Gendusa are great examples to inspire our community, or to put it in the words of Scientology founder, L. Ron Hubbard: ‘The arts and skills of woman, the creation and inspiration of which she is capable… must be brought fully and newly into life. These arts and skills and creation and inspiration are her beauty, just as she is the beauty of Mankind’.”



For more information about the Tampa Bay Charity Coalition or to submit an application to be the featured charity please contact Clemence Chevrot at clemence@cos.flag.org



About the Church of Scientology:



The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 165 nations. Scientologists are optimistic about life and believe there is hope for a saner world and better civilization, and actively do all they can to help achieve this. The Church of Scientology regularly engages in many humanitarian programs, such as anti-drug campaigns, human rights campaigns and global education programs. To learn more, visit www.scientology.org.



