Press Releases 20Four7VA Press Release

Receive press releases from 20Four7VA: By Email RSS Feeds: 20four7VA Virtual Staffing Solutions Joins the VA Ready Expo 2020

Virtual Staffing Solutions Provider 20four7VA to Hold Panel Discussion at the VA Ready Expo 2020

Berlin, MD, February 01, 2020 --(



What is the VA Ready Expo?



The VA Ready Expo brings together some of the top outsourcing agencies and aims to provide job opportunities to both aspiring and experienced virtual assistants (VAs). The event is being organized by Dolores Florentino, the founder and administrator of the group Philippine Home-based Virtual Assistants.



20four7VA speakers share top tips



20four7VA Senior HR and Recruitment Manager Cath Castro, Senior Client Services Manager Chin Espiritu, Customer Support Operations Specialist Johan Castro, and Public Relations and Social Media Specialist Maria Ramirez will participate in a panel discussion and talk about how VAs can build sustainable home-based careers.



Topics to be discussed during the 20four7VA presentation include transitioning from office-based to remote work, what clients expect from VAs, and how to build and maintain a productive client-VA relationship.



As an outsourcing agency partner, 20four7VA will also accept job applications from attendees who wish to kickstart their career from home.



“We are constantly on the lookout for talented and passionate individuals to join the 20four7VA team,” Espiritu said. “We look forward to meeting our next VAs at the VA Ready Expo!”



For more information about the VA Ready Expo 2020, its speakers, and its exhibitors, visit https://philippinehomebasedvirtualassistant.com/special-events.



To learn more about 20four7VA, visit https://20four7va.com, call +63 956-711-3220, or email info@20four7va.com.



About 20four7VA:



20four7VA is a US-based virtual staffing solutions provider that has helped more than 1,000 businesses across 47 industries, 199 cities, 10 countries, and 6 continents by providing highly skilled, reliable, and trustworthy virtual workers. Founded in 2010, it is now one of the most trusted virtual staffing companies in the eCommerce industry. Learn more at https://20four7va.com. Berlin, MD, February 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- 20four7VA, one of the leading virtual staffing solutions providers in the region, will be an exhibitor and presenter at the VA Ready Expo 2020. The event will be held from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM on February 29, 2020 at the AXA Life Conference Room, AXA Life Building, Sen. Gil Puyat Avenue, Makati City, Philippines.What is the VA Ready Expo?The VA Ready Expo brings together some of the top outsourcing agencies and aims to provide job opportunities to both aspiring and experienced virtual assistants (VAs). The event is being organized by Dolores Florentino, the founder and administrator of the group Philippine Home-based Virtual Assistants.20four7VA speakers share top tips20four7VA Senior HR and Recruitment Manager Cath Castro, Senior Client Services Manager Chin Espiritu, Customer Support Operations Specialist Johan Castro, and Public Relations and Social Media Specialist Maria Ramirez will participate in a panel discussion and talk about how VAs can build sustainable home-based careers.Topics to be discussed during the 20four7VA presentation include transitioning from office-based to remote work, what clients expect from VAs, and how to build and maintain a productive client-VA relationship.As an outsourcing agency partner, 20four7VA will also accept job applications from attendees who wish to kickstart their career from home.“We are constantly on the lookout for talented and passionate individuals to join the 20four7VA team,” Espiritu said. “We look forward to meeting our next VAs at the VA Ready Expo!”For more information about the VA Ready Expo 2020, its speakers, and its exhibitors, visit https://philippinehomebasedvirtualassistant.com/special-events.To learn more about 20four7VA, visit https://20four7va.com, call +63 956-711-3220, or email info@20four7va.com.About 20four7VA:20four7VA is a US-based virtual staffing solutions provider that has helped more than 1,000 businesses across 47 industries, 199 cities, 10 countries, and 6 continents by providing highly skilled, reliable, and trustworthy virtual workers. Founded in 2010, it is now one of the most trusted virtual staffing companies in the eCommerce industry. Learn more at https://20four7va.com. Contact Information 20Four7VA

Catherine van Vonno

833-447-3282



www.20four7va.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from 20Four7VA