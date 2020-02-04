BYD to Expand with Forklift Center

Press Releases BYD Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, February 04, 2020 --(



The company will open a 50,000-square-foot facility, including offices, warehouse, and demonstration space, in Rancho Dominguez dedicated to BYD-built forklifts.



“As we grow, we want to continue to bring our innovative technology closer to our customers,” said Stella Li, President of BYD North America.



BYD’s newest California facility offers warehouse space for products and parts, modern offices, and facilities for demos and training. The center, which will open later this year, will be located at 18910 South Wilmington Avenue.



“This expansion will help us build and strengthen our relationships and give us an important opportunity to showcase the variety of top-notch material handling equipment built by BYD,” said Terry Rains, Director of BYD’s North American Forklift Division. “BYD has been revolutionizing the material handing market and our extraordinary technology turns the industry inside-out by delivering a single-battery multi-shift solution.”



BYD forklifts can fully charge in under 90 minutes.



The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems, like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a truly zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery-electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.



Media Contact:

Jim Skeen/media relations specialist

Kelsey Cone

661-436-0513



byd.com



