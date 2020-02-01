Deaven Palm Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group

Press Releases RE/MAX Alliance Group Press Release

Sarasota, FL, February 01, 2020 --(



RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #15 RE/MAX franchise in the United States. It is the #1 office in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company now offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com. Sarasota, FL, February 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Realtor Deaven Palm has joined RE/MAX Alliance Group as a team member with her mother, Donna Palm. She specializes in residential sales.Palm brings extensive knowledge of the local market. Raised in Nokomis, between Sarasota and Venice, she enjoyed the best of both worlds. Living on the Cultural Coast instilled in her a passion for the arts from a young age, and she played cello for Laurel Nokomis School and Venice High School as well as in the Sarasota Youth Orchestra. She also attended summer classes at the Ringling College of Art and Design and the Venice Art Center for many years.Palm graduated Magna Cum Laude from Florida State University with degrees in French and Sport Management. Her combined love of baseball and the arts led her to a career in sports marketing and digital design, and a front office position with a minor league baseball team in Great Falls, Montana. As an avid outdoorsman, Palm enjoyed the Montana summers, but the snowy winters only reaffirmed her love for the beach. After two exciting seasons of baseball, she has returned home to join her mother’s successful real estate team.From Florida’s Cultural Coast to its Nature Coast, from the arts to the outdoors, Palm knows what’s it’s like to live like a local in Florida. It is her passion to help others live the Florida lifestyle, too.Palm will be based in the Sarasota office at 2000 Webber Street. She can be reached at (800) 771-PALM or Deaven@DonnaPalm.com.RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #15 RE/MAX franchise in the United States. It is the #1 office in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company now offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com. Contact Information RE/MAX Alliance Group

Sheila Brannan Longo

(941) 355-3006



www.alliancegroupfl.com

Media Contact:

Thomas & Brannan Communications

www.thomasbrannan.com



