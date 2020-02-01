Prince's Innovative Philanthropy Prize Goes to Project C.U.R.E.

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Project C.U.R.E. Press Release

The Prince’s Prize Winner for Innovative Philanthropy 2020 is Dr. Douglas Jackson, President, and CEO of Project C.U.R.E.

More about the Prince's Prize:

The Prince’s Prize for Innovative Philanthropy is a global initiative jointly developed by The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation and the Tocqueville Foundation. Its goal is to highlight projects and initiatives that have triggered innovative activity in the field of philanthropy, seeking out individuals and organizations that inspire others and demonstrate strong impact or potential impact.



How the Prize Came About: The Prince's Roundtable on Philanthropy

The Prize for Innovative Philanthropy results from HSH Prince Albert of Monaco’s close involvement in the Prince’s Roundtable on Philanthropy, a closed-door discussion of leading international philanthropists which takes place in Monaco every year immediately following the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos. The RoundTable helps philanthropists to exchange ideas, share experiences and collaborate in a confidential environment. Each year the Roundtable examines a subject through the window of philanthropy and invites esteemed speakers to bring their unique perspectives to the discussion.



Many of the members of the Prince’s Roundtable on Philanthropy serve on the Nominating Committee and Jury for the Prince’s Prize, together with a select group of social entrepreneurs, foundation directors, academics and other opinion leaders.



Nomination Process:

The Prince’s Prize Advisory Board composed of members from the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation and the Tocqueville Foundation reaches out to a select group of leaders in various fields to make up the Nominating Committee, which includes distinguished leaders, philanthropists, entrepreneurs, foundation, directors, academics, and previous participation of the Roundtable on Philanthropy. Members of the Nominating Committee are then asked to put forward a nominee for the Prize.



The criteria guide for the selection process includes originality, ability to scale, ability to replicate, impact or potential impact, funds raised or funds leveraged. Once examined across the five judging criteria, the nominees are considered as a collective group. When selecting semi-finalists, the aim is to identify a collection of initiatives that represent the diverse cultural approaches to philanthropy from around the world, furthering the reach of the Prize as a source of inspiration for together philanthropic efforts.



Eligibility:

Nominees are to be those responsible for projects or initiatives that have triggered new and important activity in the field of philanthropy.



Five semi-finalists are submitted to the Prince’s Prize Jury for consideration. After deliberation and a vote, the Jury submits a shortlist to HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco, who then chooses who will be awarded the Prince’s Prize.



https://www.pa2f.org/news-7915.html



Micah McDonough

720-490-4021



www.projectcure.org



