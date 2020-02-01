Mary’s Center Receives Funding from the Robert I. Schattner Foundation; Funds Will Support Dental Care in Montgomery County

Press Releases Mary's Center Press Release

Washington, DC, February 01, 2020 --(



The grant will support Mary’s Center’s efforts to expand its service offering in Montgomery County, Maryland, in early 2020. Dental services will be provided at Mary’s Center’s new location in Silver Spring.



“We are thankful for this financial support that will allow us to enhance our Social Change Model which integrates healthcare, education and social services, by providing much needed dental care to Maryland residents,” says Maria Gomez, Mary’s Center’s president and CEO. “Our expansion of services in Montgomery County is a response to an urgent need in the community, and we wouldn’t be able to do it without the commitment of supporters like the Robert I. Schattner Foundation.”



Mary’s Center has provided dental care in the District of Columbia for 20 years, serving more than 20,000 participants a year. The new expansion will increase access to dental care throughout Metropolitan DC by serving an estimate of 3,400 dental participants in Montgomery County alone.



Lyda Vanegas

202-420-7051



www.maryscenter.org



