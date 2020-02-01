The Scientology Information Center Surpasses 50,000 Visitors

Press Releases Church of Scientology Press Release

This week, the Scientology Information Center located in downtown Clearwater announced the 50,000th guest has crossed the threshold and toured the Center.

The Center has also hosted over 150 different events ranging from honoring winners of the Presidential Service Award, acknowledging community activists mentoring youth, music concerts with genres such as Broadway, opera, classical, dance performances, as well as old-time radio-styled theatrical presentations.



Inside the Center, Clearwater residents and visitors to the city’s downtown reviewed informational displays containing some 400 documentary videos covering:



- The fundamentals of Dianetics and Scientology, including the core principles and beliefs,

- The ever-expanding network of Scientology Churches and groups and the global scope of Scientology as a religious movement, and

- The panoply of humanitarian programs the Church sponsors, now the hallmark of the Church the world over.



“In addition to the videos and panels available in the Center, guests can grab a cup of coffee, sit down and ask any questions they may have,” said Amber Skjelset, the Center’s manager. “Just this week, in addition to locals, people visited from Poland, Germany, Canada and all over the United States while vacationing in Clearwater. They all come from different religious backgrounds and are curious about Scientology and its principles.”



The Scientology Information Center is open daily. Hours of operation are 10am-10pm, Sun.-Wed. and Friday, 10am-8pm on Thurs., and 1pm-10pm on Saturday. No appointment is necessary. All are welcome.



For more information about the Center or its calendar of events, please contact Amber Skjelset at 727-467-6866 or amber@cos.flag.org.



For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU.



The Scientology Information Center:

Contact Information Church of Scientology

Amber Skjelset

(727) 467-6966

www.scientology.org

Amber Skjelset

(727) 467-6966



www.scientology.org



