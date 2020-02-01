The Pie Hole Teams with Goldbelly to Ship Iconic Pies Nationwide, Witnesses High Demand During Holiday Season

Press Releases Fransmart Press Release

With gourmet online marketplace Goldbelly, L.A.’s beloved treats from The Pie Hole are available throughout the U.S.

Los Angeles, CA, February 01, 2020



“Our first holiday season with Goldbelly is a good indication of the high consumer demand for our unique, hand-made pies nationwide,” said Sean Brennan, CEO, The Pie Hole. “It is fantastic to see our products available alongside fellow iconic food brands and gifts, it will help us reach a new level of growth.”



Started in 2011 by “Pie Mom” Becky Grasley, The Pie Hole was founded to bring Grasley’s five-generations-old family recipes to the masses. Every menu item is made from scratch and by hand, featuring both traditional and modern pie flavors of the sweet and savory variety. Menu mainstays that are also available via online ordering through Goldbelly include Mom’s Apple Crumble and Cereal Killer Pie, which has a vanilla wafer crust, and a filling made with a cream cheese base packed with Fruity Pebbles and then topped with Froot Loops.



Included in each shipment through Goldbelly are materials highlighting The Pie Hole franchising opportunities. The Pie Hole is partnered with Fransmart, the industry leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and The Halal Guys, as their exclusive franchise development partner to grow the brand. The Pie Hole is currently looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories across the nation.



“We believe attracting the highest quality franchisees starts with being passionate for the brand and the product,” said Brennan. “With more people tasting and experiencing our pies, we look forward to expanding our franchised locations and planting roots in additional markets to spread our passion further.”



