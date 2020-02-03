Internationally Acclaimed Quezon’s Game Rolling Out Across Asia Pacific in February

Press Releases ABS-CBN Global, Ltd. Press Release

A history long forgotten. A tale of leadership that brought sanctuary to WWII refugees from another end of the world. And the man who made it all possible.

Quezon City, Philippines, February 03, 2020



Once forgotten to history, ABS-CBN Films' Quezon's Game, in association with iWant and Kinetek, tells the powerful story of leadership and what one man can accomplish when defeat isn't an option. Based on a true story of heroism during World War II in the Philippines by Filipino President Manuel L. Quezon who rescued as many persecuted Jews as Oskar Schindler at a time when most countries were turning their backs. He struggled and succeeded in welcoming folks from the other side of the world, thereby creating an enduring friendship between Filipinos and Jews – a true epitome of our humanity.



The film directed by award-winning British cinematographer Matthew Rosen reaped positive reviews with Business Mirror praising the story as "…nothing short of magnificent" brought to life by the actors' "gripping performances…" as sighted by ScreenRaven. To date, Quezon's Game received 25 awards including the "Awards of Excellence" for Lead Actor, Direction, Asian Film, Cinematography, and Original Score at the 2019 IndieFEST Film Awards, "Gold Remi Awards" for Best Foreign Feature, Best Director, Best Producer, and Best Art Direction at the 2019 WorldFest-Houston International Film + Video Festival and "Best in Show Grand Champion" at the 2019 Cinema World Fest Annual Gala.



ABS-CBN Global – TFC's invite-only event on February 26th will include a special commemoration which endeavors to renew the ties between the Filipino and Jewish community in Australia. To join the tribute of kindness will be the New South Wales Jewish Board of Deputies — the roof-body of the Jewish community and advocate of its 166 major communal organizations. Officials from the Philippine Consulate General in Sydney to be led by Consul General Ezzedin Tago and other foreign dignitaries will also be in attendance.



