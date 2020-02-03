More Speakers Added February 11th New York Family Office 2020 Outlook Forum

New York, NY, February 03, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- More speakers have been added to the Ivy Family Office Network Family Office Trends forum on February 11th. It is an all-day seminar, https://ivyfon.com/feb11forum/index.html . There is a family office-only dinner party following the forum. There is a nominal fee for Single Family Offices (SFOs) and Ultra High Net Worths.
Headline speakers include:
Dinkar Jetley of Pivot Investments, Lonnie Gienger of Wilkinson Corporation, and Fred Nazem of Rejuvenan
The event runs from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day with breakfast, lunch and a reception. Attendance is limited to a total of 120 people from SFOs, Multi-Family Offices (MFOs) and a select group of family office related businesses. Events typically sell out and have some of the best in the industry ratios of family office attendees. More information is below.
Family Offices, Ultra High Net Worths and Open Architecture RIAs can register here - https://ivyfon.com/feb11forum/feb11sfo.php
All Others can register here for one days - https://ivyfon.com/feb11forum/feb11nfo.php
The agenda is here - https://ivyfon.com/feb11forum/agenda.html
About IvyFON:
IvyFON is a leading provider of forums for institutional investors and family offices. We have had more than 45,000 attendees at our events with more than 4,000 speakers since 2001.