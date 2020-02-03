"We R Soccer" Inaugural Soccer Tournament to Benefit Turning Points

Press Releases Turning Points Press Release

Bradenton, FL, February 03, 2020 --(



At Turning Points, the vision is to live in a community where everyone has an opportunity to have a home. Turning Points provides, coordinates, and facilitates services to prevent and reduce homelessness in Manatee County.



"We R Soccer" is a unique and one of a kind tournament to bring awareness to the issues of homelessness in our community. The tournament brings together families, soccer players, businesses and spectators who want to make a positive change in the world with soccer and fun. The tournament will be comprised of 16 co-ed teams of 4 (each team can have a 7-player max). Each game will have two 15-minute halves with a 7-minute rest period. The tournament is single elimination and is a non-league sanction friendly tournament. A $200.00 registration fee will be due for each team by 2/17/20. The tournament winning team will be awarded $3000.00.



This tournament is free for the general public, spectators, and fans to attend. They invite everyone to come and cheer on the teams and have some fun. There will be a Food Truck Rally (with food for purchase) and a free kids activities and play area. Aetna is the presenting sponsor. Recherche High Cotton. Corp. & NDC Construction are also sponsors.



Turning Points is still looking for more sponsors, teams to register, and volunteers. Please contact Frank at 727-592-8510 or wersoccer@tpmanatee.org. Visit https://wersoccer.org/ for all the details.



About Turning Points

Turning Points and the Bill Galvano One Stop Center partners provide a remarkable variety of services designed to assist individuals and families on their path to financial stability and independence. Turning Points is the one stop shop for preventing and ending homelessness in our community. Turning Points provides day resource services (such as hot showers, laundry services, clothing, food), employment services, rental and utility assistance, veteran’s services (employment, housing and childcare), and free medical and dental care for the uninsured and underinsured. Over 8,600 people received help last year with critical services targeted to the essential needs of people in crisis. Turning Points can only provide this high standard of service because of our caring, compassionate volunteers and strong community support.



Margi Dawson

941-747-1509



tpmanatee.org/



