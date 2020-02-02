Rettsyndrome.org to Host 13th Annual Strollathon

Press Releases Rett Syndrome Foundation Press Release

Non-profit organization to raise money for research treatments.

Donations are appreciated to the Strollathon, which is free and open to the public. For more information, call Strollathon chair Joyce Opinsky at (314) 346-1323. St. Louis, MO, February 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Rettsyndrome.org will host its 13th annual St. Louis Strollathon on Sat., May 2 with registration starting at 9 a.m. and the walk beginning at 10 a.m. The one-mile family-friendly stroll, which will be held at the JCC-St. Louis located at 2 Millstone Campus Dr., includes a visit from Fredbird, entertainment and food. All proceeds will benefit Rett Syndrome research.Last year’s event had 500 participants, and more than $700,000 total has been raised from the past 12 walks. The Strollathon program, Rettsyndrome.org’s national signature fundraising event, has brought families together to fundraise and to strengthen the local Rett community since 2002. Strollathons have raised a grand total of nearly $15 million nationwide for research treatments and a cure in the last 18 years.St. Louis features a specialty clinic to care for and support children with Rett Syndrome and Rett-related disorders. The clinic is a collaboration between Washington University School of Medicine and St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Patients and their families have the opportunity to meet with several health care providers including neurology, therapy, and nutrition along with other needed specialists. The clinic – which was named one of 14 Rett syndrome clinical research centers of excellence – has a team of specialists with substantial experience in the diagnostic evaluation and treatment of individuals with Rett syndrome.Donations are appreciated to the Strollathon, which is free and open to the public. For more information, call Strollathon chair Joyce Opinsky at (314) 346-1323. Contact Information Rett Syndrome Foundation

Rochelle Brandvein

(314) 878-0868



http://www.rettsyndrome.org



