PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Rett Syndrome Foundation

Press Release

Receive press releases from Rett Syndrome Foundation: By Email RSS Feeds:

Rettsyndrome.org to Host 13th Annual Strollathon


Non-profit organization to raise money for research treatments.

St. Louis, MO, February 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Rettsyndrome.org will host its 13th annual St. Louis Strollathon on Sat., May 2 with registration starting at 9 a.m. and the walk beginning at 10 a.m. The one-mile family-friendly stroll, which will be held at the JCC-St. Louis located at 2 Millstone Campus Dr., includes a visit from Fredbird, entertainment and food. All proceeds will benefit Rett Syndrome research.

Last year’s event had 500 participants, and more than $700,000 total has been raised from the past 12 walks. The Strollathon program, Rettsyndrome.org’s national signature fundraising event, has brought families together to fundraise and to strengthen the local Rett community since 2002. Strollathons have raised a grand total of nearly $15 million nationwide for research treatments and a cure in the last 18 years.

St. Louis features a specialty clinic to care for and support children with Rett Syndrome and Rett-related disorders. The clinic is a collaboration between Washington University School of Medicine and St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Patients and their families have the opportunity to meet with several health care providers including neurology, therapy, and nutrition along with other needed specialists. The clinic – which was named one of 14 Rett syndrome clinical research centers of excellence – has a team of specialists with substantial experience in the diagnostic evaluation and treatment of individuals with Rett syndrome.

Donations are appreciated to the Strollathon, which is free and open to the public. For more information, call Strollathon chair Joyce Opinsky at (314) 346-1323.
Contact Information
Rett Syndrome Foundation
Rochelle Brandvein
(314) 878-0868
Contact
http://www.rettsyndrome.org

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Rett Syndrome Foundation
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help