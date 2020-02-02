Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The PLATO Society of Los Angeles Press Release

Receive press releases from The PLATO Society of Los Angeles: By Email RSS Feeds: The PLATO Society of Los Angeles Presents a Free Lecture - Open to the Public on Fear of "The Other": Nativism in American History and Its Resurgence Today

The PLATO Society of Los Angeles is excited to announce its October 2019 Colloquium: Fear of "The Other": Nativism in American History and Its Resurgence Today, Presented by Prof. David H. Bennet. February 20, 2020; Skirball Cultural Center; Address: 2701 N Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049; 12:45 Coffee and Cookies, 1:30-3:00 Program.

Los Angeles, CA, February 02, 2020 --(



Open to the Public. Free Admission and Parking.



February 20, 2020



Presented by Prof. David H. Bennet at The Skirball Cultural Center;



Address: 2701 N Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049; 12:45 Coffee and Cookies, 1:30-3:00 Program.



Across the years, political leaders, writers, scholars and citizens have paid lip service to the vision of America as the world's preeminent example of a multi-ethnic, multi-racial, multi-religious, multi-cultural society, the nation of immigrants, the land celebrated on the great seal of the United States as "Out of Many, One."



But, from the colonial period to the present, a large minority of Americans have never accepted this vision of their country.



Nativism: fear, contempt, and even hatred of "the other" has been a continuing theme for many millions, who believe that their land cannot and must not accept the presence of dangerous, destructive and essentially "un-American" people. Now, in a time of resurgence of ethno-nationalism, there is a new challenge to the traditional vision. David H. Bennett is Meredith Professor of History Emeritus in the Maxwell School at Syracuse University.



For more information or to get on our email list:

email us at office@ThePLATOSociety.org. Or go to our website: www.ThePLATOSociety.org or phone us at 424-835-9181.



The PLATO Society of Los Angeles

Learning for a Lifetime



The nonprofit, member-run, Plato Society of Los Angeles, located near UCLA at 1083 Gayley Avenue, Westwood, has for 30 years been a terrific place to get together with other people who have a deep passion for learning. It has been described by the Wall Street Journal as one of the finest lifelong learning communities in the country, and as unique by The New York Times.



The PLATO Society is open to anyone with a love of learning who is interested and willing to participate. Members meet regularly in Westwood, near UCLA, to study and discuss topics of interest in science, history, philosophy, biography, art, music, theatre, literature, political science, and more. About 25 peer led seminars are ongoing at any time. In addition, we offer optional day trips, foreign trips, lectures, luncheon discussions, theatre and dining groups, multi-day getaways, and more.



The PLATO Society is self-run and non-profit. It was originally started by UCLA (and is still associated with the UCLA honors program). Many of our 400 members work part time or are retired.



Visitors are most welcome. Call 424-835-9181 to make an appointment to visit us and discover for yourself what we can offer you.



If you have questions or want to learn more, feel free to call 424-835-9181 or go directly to the PLATO Society web site https://www.theplatosociety.org/



PLATO Society of Los Angeles -

1) Phone: 424-835-9181

2) Email: office@ThePlatoSociety.org

3) Website: www.ThePlatoSociety.org

4) Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThePLATOSociety

5) Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/PLATO_Society_of_Los_Angeles Los Angeles, CA, February 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The PLATO Society of Los Angeles Colloquium – Fear of "The Other": Nativism in American History and its Resurgence TodayOpen to the Public. Free Admission and Parking.February 20, 2020Presented by Prof. David H. Bennet at The Skirball Cultural Center;Address: 2701 N Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049; 12:45 Coffee and Cookies, 1:30-3:00 Program.Across the years, political leaders, writers, scholars and citizens have paid lip service to the vision of America as the world's preeminent example of a multi-ethnic, multi-racial, multi-religious, multi-cultural society, the nation of immigrants, the land celebrated on the great seal of the United States as "Out of Many, One."But, from the colonial period to the present, a large minority of Americans have never accepted this vision of their country.Nativism: fear, contempt, and even hatred of "the other" has been a continuing theme for many millions, who believe that their land cannot and must not accept the presence of dangerous, destructive and essentially "un-American" people. Now, in a time of resurgence of ethno-nationalism, there is a new challenge to the traditional vision. David H. Bennett is Meredith Professor of History Emeritus in the Maxwell School at Syracuse University.For more information or to get on our email list:email us at office@ThePLATOSociety.org. Or go to our website: www.ThePLATOSociety.org or phone us at 424-835-9181.The PLATO Society of Los AngelesLearning for a LifetimeThe nonprofit, member-run, Plato Society of Los Angeles, located near UCLA at 1083 Gayley Avenue, Westwood, has for 30 years been a terrific place to get together with other people who have a deep passion for learning. It has been described by the Wall Street Journal as one of the finest lifelong learning communities in the country, and as unique by The New York Times.The PLATO Society is open to anyone with a love of learning who is interested and willing to participate. Members meet regularly in Westwood, near UCLA, to study and discuss topics of interest in science, history, philosophy, biography, art, music, theatre, literature, political science, and more. About 25 peer led seminars are ongoing at any time. In addition, we offer optional day trips, foreign trips, lectures, luncheon discussions, theatre and dining groups, multi-day getaways, and more.The PLATO Society is self-run and non-profit. It was originally started by UCLA (and is still associated with the UCLA honors program). Many of our 400 members work part time or are retired.Visitors are most welcome. Call 424-835-9181 to make an appointment to visit us and discover for yourself what we can offer you.If you have questions or want to learn more, feel free to call 424-835-9181 or go directly to the PLATO Society web site https://www.theplatosociety.org/PLATO Society of Los Angeles -1) Phone: 424-835-91812) Email: office@ThePlatoSociety.org3) Website: www.ThePlatoSociety.org4) Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThePLATOSociety5) Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/PLATO_Society_of_Los_Angeles Contact Information The PLATO Society of Los Angeles

Rudy Sabaratnam

310-770-1104



www.ThePlatoSociety.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The PLATO Society of Los Angeles Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend