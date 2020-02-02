Kelley Kronenberg Adds Two Attorneys to Its Fort Lauderdale Office

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Kelley Kronenberg Press Release

Kelley Kronenberg is a diverse, business law firm that provides litigation and other legal services to established corporations, insurance companies, entrepreneurs and individuals in Florida and other regions of the U.S. More than 140 attorneys strong, the firm offers over 25 distinct practice areas throughout its network of nine offices in Florida and Illinois. Founded in 1980, Kelley Kronenberg was built on relationships and continues to grow and excel because of its strength, offering sound legal counsel and exceptional client service. Kelley Kronenberg has been named one of America’s Top Corporate Law Firms in 2019 by Forbes, ranked in the top 20 largest law firms in Florida by Florida Trend and the Daily Business Review, has been recognized as a Top Law Firm in Florida by the South Florida Legal Guide and LexisNexis® Martindale-Hubbell®, and is ranked in the top 10 in the NLJ 500 Women’s Scorecard. More information on practice areas and office locations is available at www.kelleykronenberg.com. Fort Lauderdale, FL, February 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Kelley Kronenberg, a diverse business law firm, announced that Indira Marin and Kimberly A. Innocent have joined the firm’s Fort Lauderdale office as Attorneys.Marin assists in handling matters related to Workers’ Compensation defense. Before joining the firm, she worked as an associate attorney at an Insurance Defense firm where she gained experience representing employers, insurance carriers and third-party administrators in Workers’ Compensation matters.Marin earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Florida International University in Political Science and English. She received her Juris Doctor degree from St. Thomas University School of Law, where she graduated cum laude. While in law school, Marin served as Online Editor of the St. Thomas Law Review. She is fluent in Spanish and is admitted to The Florida Bar.Innocent assists in handling matters related to First- and Third-Party Property Insurance Defense Litigation, including coverage and bad faith litigation. Before joining the firm, Innocent gained experience conducting and defending depositions, preparing motions and memorandums of law for two South Florida law firms. She also attended pre-trial hearings, conducted legal research and settlement analyses.Innocent earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Business from Nova Southeastern University. She then went on to pursue her Juris Doctor degree from Florida International University College of Law. There she was a member of the FIU Law Trial team. She is admitted to practice law in Florida.About Kelley KronenbergKelley Kronenberg is a diverse, business law firm that provides litigation and other legal services to established corporations, insurance companies, entrepreneurs and individuals in Florida and other regions of the U.S. More than 140 attorneys strong, the firm offers over 25 distinct practice areas throughout its network of nine offices in Florida and Illinois. Founded in 1980, Kelley Kronenberg was built on relationships and continues to grow and excel because of its strength, offering sound legal counsel and exceptional client service. Kelley Kronenberg has been named one of America’s Top Corporate Law Firms in 2019 by Forbes, ranked in the top 20 largest law firms in Florida by Florida Trend and the Daily Business Review, has been recognized as a Top Law Firm in Florida by the South Florida Legal Guide and LexisNexis® Martindale-Hubbell®, and is ranked in the top 10 in the NLJ 500 Women’s Scorecard. More information on practice areas and office locations is available at www.kelleykronenberg.com. Contact Information Kelley Kronenberg

