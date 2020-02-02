Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ICO Onboard Press Release

Receive press releases from ICO Onboard: By Email RSS Feeds: The Foremost African ICO Listing Agency ICO Onboard Raises Awareness of Digital Assets and Artificial Solutions for Local SMEs

Durban, South Africa, February 02, 2020 --(



Digital capital and assets solutions can play a pivotal role of the African SMEs that are looking to compete in a hyper-competitive playing field. According to the most recent reports, the number of public firms in Africa has plummeted by more than a third since the 1990s. Tech firms have less need of public capital, consequently, larger firm dictate the capital formation in the global market.



CJ Visser, the CEO of ICO Onboard said, “We often see entrepreneurs and SME owners ask why we need to embrace the digital revolution in Africa? ICO Onboard aims to bring awareness to the subject by looking at a few retail solutions worth considering. We highlight the benefits of seeking outside expertise to beef up your business so you can make the most out of the impending digital revolution and the multitude of benefits it can offer.”



During the course of the last few years, Africa has emerged as the next battleground for digital currencies and assets due to the highly favorable conditions of the continent that support virtual currency. The African continent thanks to its large size and high population is seen as an emerging economy, with many different countries leading the charge in the digital revolution.



Sadec has remained a popular destination for private equity funds, but CJ Visser says the region is “perhaps less friendly because the regulator is inconsistence in concept realization.”



As the leading ICO Listing in Africa ICO Onboard has carved its niche among local clients who are interested in learning about cyrptocurrency. The revamped website caters to the aims needs of clients locally. The company believes that African clients aren’t fully aware of the potentials of developing continent like Africa and how much it can offer through digitization and blockchain technology.



ICO Onboard is fueled by a passion to learn and educate people in Africa about the future. It aims to highlight the feasibility of every individual’s aspiration and encourage them to become more eager to achieve the satisfaction of achievement. Their hope is to motivate changes through approachable ideas not fundamental obscurities. Durban, South Africa, February 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The primary business directory in African ICO’s, STO & IEO, ICO Onboard recently announced the launch of Artificial Solutions. The new digital assets solution will allow SMEs an easier access to options that are suitable for business flexible goals. ICO Onboard Artificial Solutions can be central in fields such as digital assets have included numerous interpretations of value between modern and historic operations.Digital capital and assets solutions can play a pivotal role of the African SMEs that are looking to compete in a hyper-competitive playing field. According to the most recent reports, the number of public firms in Africa has plummeted by more than a third since the 1990s. Tech firms have less need of public capital, consequently, larger firm dictate the capital formation in the global market.CJ Visser, the CEO of ICO Onboard said, “We often see entrepreneurs and SME owners ask why we need to embrace the digital revolution in Africa? ICO Onboard aims to bring awareness to the subject by looking at a few retail solutions worth considering. We highlight the benefits of seeking outside expertise to beef up your business so you can make the most out of the impending digital revolution and the multitude of benefits it can offer.”During the course of the last few years, Africa has emerged as the next battleground for digital currencies and assets due to the highly favorable conditions of the continent that support virtual currency. The African continent thanks to its large size and high population is seen as an emerging economy, with many different countries leading the charge in the digital revolution.Sadec has remained a popular destination for private equity funds, but CJ Visser says the region is “perhaps less friendly because the regulator is inconsistence in concept realization.”As the leading ICO Listing in Africa ICO Onboard has carved its niche among local clients who are interested in learning about cyrptocurrency. The revamped website caters to the aims needs of clients locally. The company believes that African clients aren’t fully aware of the potentials of developing continent like Africa and how much it can offer through digitization and blockchain technology.ICO Onboard is fueled by a passion to learn and educate people in Africa about the future. It aims to highlight the feasibility of every individual’s aspiration and encourage them to become more eager to achieve the satisfaction of achievement. Their hope is to motivate changes through approachable ideas not fundamental obscurities. Contact Information ICO Onboard

CJ Visser

0747912644



icoonboard.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from ICO Onboard Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend