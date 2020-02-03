Press Releases TechFlow Press Release

Receive press releases from TechFlow: By Email RSS Feeds: TechFlow Awarded Multi-Year Contract in Support of U.S. Army’s Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM)

Company will demonstrate distinctive technologies that can deliver on NETCOM’s mission to manage and operate the Army’s portion of the DoD Information Network.

San Diego, CA, February 03, 2020 --(



Under this contract, TechFlow will address three phases of demonstration to support the Army’s technology evaluation. Phase 1 will address Simulated Network Assessment, Phase 2 will address Operational Network Assessment, and Phase 3 will address a System of Systems implementation of network simulation and decision support at scale.



“We are proud to serve our war fighters, policy makers and support personnel by providing assistance with mission critical initiatives,” said Mark Carter, TechFlow Chief Operating Officer. “Our innovative solutions for implementing decision support at scale will enhance the ability of the DoDIN to meet the growing need for actionable information on demand.”



“Current technologies do not offer the necessary granularity of good and bad behaviors or network quality of service to conduct predictive, ‘what could occur’ and prescriptive ‘what should we do’ decision support. With our stakeholder partners at NETCOM, Joint Staff Innovation Group (JSIG), and the GINA Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) Team, we intend to change that,” explained Michael Genseal, TechFlow Vice President and Program Manager for the initiative.



About TechFlow

TechFlow, Inc. is a 25-year old, employee-owned organization defined by innovation, agility and proactiveness. The company supports government and commercial sectors as system developers, integrators, and optimizers in the areas of national security, logistics, and digital services. Headquartered in San Diego, CA with offices in Washington DC and throughout the continental United States and Puerto Rico, TechFlow delivers leading-edge solutions for customers in mission critical markets. For more information, visit www.TechFlow.com San Diego, CA, February 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- TechFlow, a forward-thinking logistics and digital services solutions company, today announced it has been awarded a multi-year, multiphase contract to demonstrate distinctive technologies for NETCOM Advanced Capability Engineering Directorate (ACED) focused on Army installation networks to optimize their behavior, streamline configuration, provide holistic defense, and new capabilities for cyber-operations in support of Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN) Operations.Under this contract, TechFlow will address three phases of demonstration to support the Army’s technology evaluation. Phase 1 will address Simulated Network Assessment, Phase 2 will address Operational Network Assessment, and Phase 3 will address a System of Systems implementation of network simulation and decision support at scale.“We are proud to serve our war fighters, policy makers and support personnel by providing assistance with mission critical initiatives,” said Mark Carter, TechFlow Chief Operating Officer. “Our innovative solutions for implementing decision support at scale will enhance the ability of the DoDIN to meet the growing need for actionable information on demand.”“Current technologies do not offer the necessary granularity of good and bad behaviors or network quality of service to conduct predictive, ‘what could occur’ and prescriptive ‘what should we do’ decision support. With our stakeholder partners at NETCOM, Joint Staff Innovation Group (JSIG), and the GINA Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) Team, we intend to change that,” explained Michael Genseal, TechFlow Vice President and Program Manager for the initiative.About TechFlowTechFlow, Inc. is a 25-year old, employee-owned organization defined by innovation, agility and proactiveness. The company supports government and commercial sectors as system developers, integrators, and optimizers in the areas of national security, logistics, and digital services. Headquartered in San Diego, CA with offices in Washington DC and throughout the continental United States and Puerto Rico, TechFlow delivers leading-edge solutions for customers in mission critical markets. For more information, visit www.TechFlow.com Contact Information TechFlow

Robert Baum

858-412-8000



techflow.com

Media Contact:

Cynthia Guiang

cynthia@cgcommunications.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from TechFlow