NAWRB Welcomes Former UPS Vice President Kellie Aamodt to Its Diversity & Inclusion Leadership Council (NDILC)

Kellie Aamodt started at UPS in August 1991 when she joined as an International Account Executive and served in various leadership roles throughout the country, until earning her title as Vice President in 2011. She has a BA in International Relations from the University of Minnesota with a minor in German. She also has her MBA from Cardinal Stritch University of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Her last assignment was Vice President of Corporate Inside Sales when she retired in August 2018. Kellie was an integral leader of the Women's Leadership Development Business Resource group at UPS which was responsible for the mentoring and growth of future female leaders.



Kellie has been a leader of the Woman's Philanthropy Fund with United Way Orange County and was on the Board of Directors at WisePlace, a woman's shelter for unaccompanied women in Santa Ana, CA. She has served on the Dean's Advisory Board at the University of California, Irvine, and was an advisor on the establishment of the Marshall School of Business Supply Chain Management Masters Program at USC. Currently. She is on the Board of Marine Applied Research and Exploration (MARE), which is leading the way providing data for the intelligent management of our oceans.



"With over 30 years in logistics at UPS, I am excited to bring my experience as a female Vice President in a corporate, male-dominated industry to NDILC," stated Kellie Aamodt to NAWRB. "UPS is the global leader in transportation and logistics with revenues of over $71.9B. I was proud to represent a team of over 1,200 field sales professionals across the country that assisted companies, both large and small, in optimizing their global supply chains."



"I am proud of my legacy of leaders within UPS. While leading the team, I continually searched for ways to be more inclusive. My teams consistently exceeded their revenue goals and positioned our products effectively while maintaining the highest levels of integrity. I believe in leading with positive energy, inspiration and collaboration. Not only did we hit our business goals, but we stayed committed to the communities that we served. I felt fortunate to be able to support the Los Angeles Special Olympics World Games in 2015 with over 1,000 volunteers and the transportation of the torch from Greece. Developing the talent within UPS was the basis of my success. I was fortunate to have some instrumental male mentors along the way. I believe in creating environments that allow individuals to flourish at what they love to do, while ensuring the team always succeeds."



"With the NDILC, I look forward to assisting other women in expanding their careers to industries not typical for women. I am excited to share my insights and learning of over 30 years in the corporate world. While working at UPS, I relocated 7 times, stayed married for 37 years, and had two wonderful children and five grandchildren. It is possible for women to have a family and career, and each story is different. I look forward to improving the processes and procedures utilized by large corporations to promote diversity in the workplace and to continue to support women in leadership roles."



"Kellie is a wonderful addition to the Council, and we look forward to utilizing her knowledge and influence to create more opportunities for women in leadership roles," stated Desiree Patno, CEO & President of NAWRB and Chairwoman of NDILC. "With her experiences with a variety of Board positions, as well as her dedication to education and bettering the community, Kellie is aware of the importance of inclusion and the necessary steps for creating greater social impact in the economic ecosystem."



Learn more about the NDILC at https://www.nawrb.com/ndilc/.



About NAWRB

We provide one of the most thorough resources for women in the industry, covering a wide-range of topics and issues affecting women in the housing ecosystem from poverty and homeownership to C-suite opportunities and family offices.

Contact Information
Women in the Housing and Real Estate Ecosystem (NAWRB)
Burgandy Basulto
949-559-9800
nawrb.com

Burgandy Basulto

949-559-9800



nawrb.com



