Press Release

AM Webtech Official Lanyard Sponsor of IndiaSoft 2020

AM Webtech is all set to exhibit its expertise & solutions to showcase at the IT trade show IndiaSoft2020 Hyderabad, India.

Indore, India, February 03, 2020 --(



As an advanced technology provider, it’s a great opportunity for AM Webtech to explore the various technology & solution for the various business niches. AM Webtech holds the expertise in the custom made solutions for the educational, banking, logistics, manufacturing, technology institutions. Meanwhile, it also provides services like web development, mobile app, digital marketing & GIS API development and many more.



The AM Webtech team is ready to take a deep dive into the emerging international market with its unique services & solutions.



Mr. Hitesh Solanki, Co-founder & Director of AM Webtech Pvt. Ltd. informed, “With the participation at IndiaSoft2020, AM Webtech will make a good time to penetrate in the emerging market of Latin America & West Africa.”



Moreover, AM Webtech has the expert team having the capabilities to develop the solutions based on various frameworks like PHP, Mean Stack, Lavavel, Angular JS, Node js, etc. The company has served more than 500+ clientele across the globe. AM Webtech is serving global customers for 9+ years to deliver the best customer-centric service.



About IndiaSoft



IndiaSoft is a creation of the Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) of India, the main objective of this event is to boost the global networking in IT segment.



IndiaSoft brings all the global IT competences on the common ground to facilitates joint ventures, collaboration and strategic alliances with overseas buyers.



IndiaSoft is a truly B2B event that brings the values for the exhibitors & delegates. The ESC has organized the 19th edition successfully in various parts of India. The 20th edition of the series called IndiaSoft 2020 will be held during the 3rd & 4th March 2020 at Hyderabad.



Come & meet AM Webtech at IndiaSoft2020 to empower your business.



Contact Details

Email - hello@amwebtech.com

Website - https://amwebtech.com/indiasoft

Hitesh Solanki

+91 8448449003



www.amwebtech.com



