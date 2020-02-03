PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Harford County Senior Softball

Press Release

Receive press releases from Harford County Senior Softball: By Email RSS Feeds:

Harford County Senior Softball Welcomes New Sponsor


Get Fit Boot Camp of Harford County Partners with Harford County Senior Softball.

Joppa, MD, February 03, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Harford County Senior Softball would like to proudly welcome the Get Fit Boot Camp of Harford County as a brand new sponsor for the league's upcoming 2020 season. The company specializes in boot camp, boxing, personal training, weight lifting and sports performance for young athletes, college athletes and professional athletes with two locations in Forest Hill, MD and Havre de Grace, MD. The new partnership is an appropriate fit for the league since they are all about fitness and sport specific training. This season the Get Fit Boot Camp ball team will be playing in the Tuesday night league beginning April 7, 2020 at 6:00 PM. The Harford County Senior Softball season encompasses the spring and summer months of April through July and is open to all ballplayers in the area and has no geographic limitations.
Contact Information
Harford County Senior Softball
Frederick Bianco
410-935-1792
Contact
http://www.hcseniorsoftball.com/

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Harford County Senior Softball
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help