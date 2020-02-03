Press Releases Harford County Senior Softball Press Release

Harford County Senior Softball Welcomes New Sponsor

Get Fit Boot Camp of Harford County Partners with Harford County Senior Softball.

Joppa, MD, February 03, 2020 --( Joppa, MD, February 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Harford County Senior Softball would like to proudly welcome the Get Fit Boot Camp of Harford County as a brand new sponsor for the league's upcoming 2020 season. The company specializes in boot camp, boxing, personal training, weight lifting and sports performance for young athletes, college athletes and professional athletes with two locations in Forest Hill, MD and Havre de Grace, MD. The new partnership is an appropriate fit for the league since they are all about fitness and sport specific training. This season the Get Fit Boot Camp ball team will be playing in the Tuesday night league beginning April 7, 2020 at 6:00 PM. The Harford County Senior Softball season encompasses the spring and summer months of April through July and is open to all ballplayers in the area and has no geographic limitations. Contact Information Harford County Senior Softball

Frederick Bianco

410-935-1792



http://www.hcseniorsoftball.com/



