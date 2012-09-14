Ogygian Hummers Relaunch

Press Releases Ogygian Hummers Press Release

For more information, please contact kenvant21@ogygianhummers.tk. Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, February 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Ogygian Hummers, the hummingbird website of Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean has relaunched in 2020. A new beginning became necessary because of a change in its domain name to http://ogygianhummers.tk. First launched in 2011, under the domain ogygianhummers.comoj.com, the site exhibits and supports the hummingbirds of Trinidad and Tobago, and the Caribbean. The beauty, splendor, peculiarities, sounds, issues, etc. of this bird species are highlighted. These particulars, it is hoped, would excite the curiosity, admiration, interest, concern, conservation action, of birders, wildlife enthusiasts, gardeners, photographers, and others.This site features in-house articles, photos, drawings, multimedia presentations, and user submitted material, including discussion threads, event, news, etc. of birders, wildlife enthusiasts, gardeners, photographers and others.http://ogygianhummers.tk/gilpin.html, an example webpage from this site introduces Gilpin Trail on Tobago's Main Ridge Forest Reserve, whilst, http://ogygianhummers.tk/rubythroat.html, another page, discusses the ruby-throated hummingbird.For more information, please contact kenvant21@ogygianhummers.tk. Contact Information Ogygian Hummers

Richard Thomas

868-392-6233



ogygianhummers.tk



