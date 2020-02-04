The C15 Collaborative Art Space Soft Open on First Friday: An Exciting New Downtown Partnership Between the Yards Collective and Scott Zorn of Grove Street Management

Press Releases The Yards Collective Press Release

Rochester, NY, February 04, 2020 --(



This will coincide with the January 2020 session of The Yards Collaborative Residency program coming to a close with a Final Showcase this First Friday, February 7th from 6-10pm.



“We will have complimentary First Friday openings at two locations,” says Yards Executive Director Kristina Kaiser. “This will be a soft launch for our new studio spaces at the C15 Collaborative Art Space. You can only catch Joel Dow's installations at 15 Charlotte Street from 6:30pm-10:30pm.”



All other Resident Artists’ work will be on display at The Yards at 50-52 Rochester Public Market.



January 2020 Yards Collaborative Residency Artists:

· Joel Dow, Joel's work weaves interactive installations with dynamic video and audio projections.

· Cielo Ornelas MacFarlane, Cielo has been busy carving, printing, and playing with paper in many forms.

· Jessie Mileski, Jessie has been exploring new textures and processes on canvas.

· Anna Lussier, Anna's speed and confidence with 2-D mediums is certainly something to witness.

· Saul Baez, Saul's bright and approachable demeanor is reflected in his engaging colored pencil personalities and stories.

“We are proud to have hosted these five talented artists in their collaborative exploration, and excited to see the culmination of their efforts during the past month," says Kaiser.



Kristina Kasier

585-210-0533



https://theyardsrochester.com/



