Black Cultural Events Expands to Northern California

Los Angeles, CA, February 04, 2020



"The decision to expand our presence into the Bay Area was a logical step in our business growth strategy," said Pamela Ashe-Thomas, CEO, and co-founder of BCE Media Inc. "Promoting Black cultural events and Black businesses is the main reason our site exists and we want to cover as wide an area as possible. We have seen exponential growth in our reach in Southern California, and the Bay Area, and Oakland in particular, has a rich history of Black cultural events that we want to recognize."



BlackCulturalEvents.com is an online cultural events calendar and newsletter (Black Cultural Events Weekly) with listings of black businesses, restaurants, cultural institutions, art centers and landmarks that offers a gateway to the rich cultural life of the Black community.



"Our expansion into the Bay Area marks a milestone moment in the growth of BlackCulturalEvents.com as we introduce our world-class product to new audiences," said BCE Media Inc. co-founder David Ashe. "We also welcome the opportunity to forge new partnerships with local venues, event producers and the community at large. Fortunately we have several ties to the community already in place just as we do in Southern California. We encourage everyone to support African American events and businesses in the community.”



David Ashe

424-625-8523



bcemediainc.com/



