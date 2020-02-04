Retail Merchant Services and SPOT Business Systems Strike Strategic Partnership to Deliver ePOS Solutions to the UK’s Dry-Cleaning Sector

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Retail Merchant Services Press Release

Retail Merchant Services and SPOT Business Systems have entered into a strategic partnership that will provide SPOT POS customers with integrated card payment services, and RMS dry-cleaning customers with access to powerful ePOS solutions, specially designed for their industry.

SPOT Business Systems provides software-and web-based business tools that help customers in the dry-cleaning industry deal with the day-to-day operational issues related to running their business, with ePOS integration and payments processing vital components of it.

Both parties are excited about this new partnership and the potential benefits it brings to existing RMS and SPOT customers across the UK.



With this agreement, RMS’ dry-cleaning customers will now have access to a host of enhanced POS features, including detailed reporting for production and accounting, retention marketing, customer service features with enterprise class configuration options, credit & gift card management, and added security. SPOT solutions are highly scalable – from a single-user to a 10,000-user system, which will allow both SPOT and RMS the flexibility to better serve their SMBs customer base in the cleaning services market.



SPOT POS customers will also be able to benefit from RMS integrated card payment solutions along with market competitive rates and same day payment.



“Our new strategic partnership with SPOT positions RMS as an innovative payments provider, able to address – always with the latest technologies – the specific needs of our customers in different market verticals, such as dry-cleaners,” said Kevin O'Keefe, CEO for Retail Merchant Services. “It also embodies our ethos of putting our customers first by providing solutions that make business owners’ lives easier. We look forward to a long and productive partnership with SPOT Business Systems,” he added.



“Thanks to this partnership with RMS, SPOT customers now have access to very competitive rates for card processing as well as rock solid integrated support, from a dedicated team. The in-depth knowledge both organisations have working with small to medium sized businesses is a major plus for our Garment Care professionals,” said Tabish Aiman, Managing Director of SPOT Business Systems EMEA Ltd



By leveraging on each other’s strengths and capabilities, together, RMS and SPOT look forward to many successful initiatives, as both partners begin to deliver world-class quality solutions and services to help dry-cleaning businesses become more efficient, competitive and profitable in the UK.



About Retail Merchant Services

Retail Merchant Services (RMS) is a technology-driven payment solutions provider, serving small to medium-sized businesses across the UK and Ireland. Founded in 2007, the company was acquired in 2017 by TCV, one of the largest growth equity investors in the technology industry.



Our purpose is to provide smart, innovative and affordable payment solutions that make business owners’ lives easier. From high-quality POS terminals and payments over phone, online and mobile, to added value services like Merchant Cash Advance and Same Day Settlement, we take a no-nonsense approach to payments processing, delivering the best possible solutions with a highly rated customer service. For more information, visit retailmerchantservices.co.uk



About SPOT Business Systems

Sonia Villarreal

01908359190



https://www.retailmerchantservices.co.uk



