MEX Exhibitions Announces First-Ever Trade Show on Gifting & Stationery in Sri Lanka

The organisers of the highly renowned Gifts World Expo are now taking the show to Colombo after successful editions in New Delhi and Bengaluru.

Colombo, Sri Lanka, February 05, 2020 --(



Commenting on the launch, Mr. Gaurav Juneja, Director, MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd., said, “This show in Colombo is an effort towards creating an organised platform for the gifting and stationery fraternity in Sri Lanka. It gives me immense pleasure and pride to say that we are going to bring the first such show to the island country. It not only presents a sea of opportunities for stakeholders but also offers them a space where they could interact with like-minded individuals who are working to promote the interests of gifting industry.”



Gifts World Expo Colombo + Stationery Expo is a replication of the company’s twin shows in New Delhi and Bengaluru, while also featuring certain new highlights, in tune with specific needs of Sri Lankan market. Being an open market economy with high social indicators, Sri Lanka is a natural destination for business for companies all over the world. A member of SAARC, it has strong ties with various neighbours in the sub-continent as well as deep economic bonds with countries such as US, UK, EU, Singapore and Germany. A developmental success story in many ways, Sri Lanka has transitioned into an upper middle-income country with a total population of 2.14 crores. These facts present a very rosy picture for investors and professionals eyeing the Sri Lankan market.



The exhibits at the show can be categorised under various heads, namely - corporate gifting, awards & trophies, home décor, handicrafts, electronic gadgets, appliances, gourmet hampers, gold & silver gifts etc. Besides these segments of exhibits, a special concurrent show dedicated to stationery solutions will also be unveiled at the venue. Stationery Expo will be a comprehensive destination for sourcing all kinds of stationery supplies, creating a one-stop-shop for the entire community to congregate and network for pushing the industry to greater heights. The show will feature paper products, office & educational supplies, art supplies, writing instruments, office automation etc. It will facilitate sourcing from amongst unlimited options of stationery supplies and will help bulk buyers keep their stocks ready for the coming year.



Both the shows, main and concurrent, will assist the exhibitors in getting in touch with their target clientele through face to face meetings in a highly professional environment. These are designed to meet the requirements of a dynamic industry, where brands strive to offer something novel and innovative to their customers on a regular basis. They will plug the gap between demand and supply and helps fulfill the evolving needs of buyers in the Sri Lankan marketplace.



About the organiser



Contact Information Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.

Anjali Srivastava

+91-11-46464848



https://www.giftsworldexpo.com/



