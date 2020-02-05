Sockslane Compression Socks to be Featured in National Nurses Week for 2020

Press Releases SocksLane Press Release

SocksLane products are available for purchase from the company website, www.sockslane.com, or on Amazon at Amazon.com/dp/B01MRKD0PQ Portland, OR, February 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- National Nurses Week happens once a year in the month of May and according to the organizers, SocksLane will be featured in this year’s event. Nurses week runs from May 6 to 12 and is celebrated annually. May 6 marks the start of the event which is also known as National Nurses Day, which is also the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.SocksLane is a small company that was started by Amanda Dixon and spouse back in 2015. The company specializes in compression socks and compression sleeves which are aimed to help all individuals who need a comfortable compression garment for their affected area. Amanda, the company’s designer, realized that their compression garments are best for people who stand long hours like nurses and doctors. The strain in the legs has been a problem for nurses and doctors. Wearing compression socks gives comfort and relief to these perennial problems.National Nurses Week is a much-anticipated event for these medical professionals because of the activities, discounts and other exciting things to do. The organizers promised to start the week with a bang and give more discounts from sponsors.SocksLane compression socks are available in Amazon in different color variants, and sizes range from XS-XL. They also feature an extra-wide size variant for extra-large calf sizes. To date, they have expanded their compression garments products with knee sleeves and elbow sleeves.SocksLane products are available for purchase from the company website, www.sockslane.com, or on Amazon at Amazon.com/dp/B01MRKD0PQ Contact Information SocksLane

