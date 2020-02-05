Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Symphony Solutions Press Release

Receive press releases from Symphony Solutions: By Email RSS Feeds: First in Ukraine SAFe Partner

Symphony Solutions, a leading Cloud solutions and Agile Transformation company, has joined the network of Scaled Agile partners as a Bronze Transformation Partner.

Amsterdam, Netherlands, February 05, 2020 --(



Scaled Agile Transformation Partner recognizes the company as being able to help their clients achieve agility and business velocity by Introducing lean and agile principles. As a SAFe partner, a company also gains access to the Scaled Agile Framework ® intellectual property, toolkits, and downloads to assist with their agile implementation work.



As an Agile Transformation company, Symphony Solutions has already helped numerous clients improve their business processes, employee productivity and engagement. By leveraging the latest agile practices, the company offers a full spectrum of Agile Transformation services: from initial Agile Assessment to Agile Implementation, as well as services directed at guiding the client’s journey by facilitating them with Agile training and certification or Agile coaching and consultancy.



“Becoming a partner with SAFe is an important step for Symphony Solutions. What makes us especially proud is that we are the first SAFe partner in Ukraine. It proves our commitment to master the level of services we offer and our dedication to clients’ success on their Agile journey,” said Kseniya Kobryn, Chief Agile Officer at Symphony Solutions.



About Scaled Agile, Inc.



Scaled Agile, Inc., is the provider of SAFe® (Scaled Agile Framework), the world's leading framework for business agility. The company’s mission is to help enterprises achieve the capabilities, culture and business benefits that the successful implementation of scaled Lean and Agile practices can provide. To achieve this, Scaled Agile provides consulting, training, certification and process tooling based on the Scaled Agile Framework, a proven, publicly facing knowledge base of effective practices for agile adoption at enterprise scale.



About Symphony Solutions



Symphony Solutions is a Cloud and Agile Transformation company, headquartered in the Netherlands, with delivery centers in Ukraine, Poland, Macedonia, and The Netherlands. The newest office in Boston, MA, U.S.A., will serve current and potential clients.



The company provides custom software development for their 35 worldwide clients in Europe and North America.



The Agile practices, that are at the core of Symphony Solutions’ philosophy, shorten release time and provide flexibility and increased revenue share for their clients and are an integral part of the success with the clients and partners.



Read more at https://symphony-solutions.com/ Amsterdam, Netherlands, February 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Symphony Solutions, a leading Cloud solutions and Agile Transformation company is proud to announce that it has joined the network of Scaled Agile partners as a Bronze Transformation Partner. The SAFe partnership represents the company’s significant experience in helping companies implement agile practices across their organizations.Scaled Agile Transformation Partner recognizes the company as being able to help their clients achieve agility and business velocity by Introducing lean and agile principles. As a SAFe partner, a company also gains access to the Scaled Agile Framework ® intellectual property, toolkits, and downloads to assist with their agile implementation work.As an Agile Transformation company, Symphony Solutions has already helped numerous clients improve their business processes, employee productivity and engagement. By leveraging the latest agile practices, the company offers a full spectrum of Agile Transformation services: from initial Agile Assessment to Agile Implementation, as well as services directed at guiding the client’s journey by facilitating them with Agile training and certification or Agile coaching and consultancy.“Becoming a partner with SAFe is an important step for Symphony Solutions. What makes us especially proud is that we are the first SAFe partner in Ukraine. It proves our commitment to master the level of services we offer and our dedication to clients’ success on their Agile journey,” said Kseniya Kobryn, Chief Agile Officer at Symphony Solutions.About Scaled Agile, Inc.Scaled Agile, Inc., is the provider of SAFe® (Scaled Agile Framework), the world's leading framework for business agility. The company’s mission is to help enterprises achieve the capabilities, culture and business benefits that the successful implementation of scaled Lean and Agile practices can provide. To achieve this, Scaled Agile provides consulting, training, certification and process tooling based on the Scaled Agile Framework, a proven, publicly facing knowledge base of effective practices for agile adoption at enterprise scale.About Symphony SolutionsSymphony Solutions is a Cloud and Agile Transformation company, headquartered in the Netherlands, with delivery centers in Ukraine, Poland, Macedonia, and The Netherlands. The newest office in Boston, MA, U.S.A., will serve current and potential clients.The company provides custom software development for their 35 worldwide clients in Europe and North America.The Agile practices, that are at the core of Symphony Solutions’ philosophy, shorten release time and provide flexibility and increased revenue share for their clients and are an integral part of the success with the clients and partners.Read more at https://symphony-solutions.com/ Contact Information Symphony Solutions

Nataliia Chekan

+32 3 685 45 80



https://symphony-solutions.com

77 Sleeper Street,

Boston, MA

02210



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Symphony Solutions Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend